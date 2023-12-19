As we’ve covered numerous times now, the iPhone 15 Pro is proving to be the most capable—and most impressive—smartphone video cameras ever produced. It blows its competition out of the water with its Apple Log recording and seems to be changing the industry as we speak.

And, when any new revolutionary product enters the market, there’s a rush to fill the other areas that this product needs. In this case, working with said Apple Log footage requires extra help. In the past this could be done with FiLMiC Pro, but with recent layoffs and a strategy change, it’s now being filled with the new Blackmagic Camera app.

We’ve covered how to get started with the Blackmagic Camera app in the past, but if you’d like a primer on how to specifically work with the app and your iPhone 15 Pro and its Apple Log recording, here’s everything you’ll need to know.

The Best Settings for the Blackmagic Camera App As you can see in the video below by YouTube creator Matt WhoisMatt Johnson, there’s a lot to cover when it comes to how the Blackmagic Camera app works—and specifically pairs with the iPhone 15 Pro. However, despite all of its unique features, it’s a pretty simple-to-use app at its core. And, as we’ve seen with iPhones over the years, while they’re feature-rich as well, their intuitive design and controls are pretty easy to learn and follow as well. The only real trick is learning how to use them together, and then how to make the most out of their robust capabilities. And trust us, there are a lot of features and controls to go over. From everything like recording codecs, resolution, and color space, to shooting tools like ISO, white balance, and zebras, it’s probably best that you follow along with the video below.

The Best App for iPhone 15 Pro Also, as you can see in the video, while it’s not a necessity, the Blackmagic Camera app really does a great job of unlocking all of the capabilities contained within this latest iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro’s best feature is its Apple Log recording, but it takes a bit of know-how to make the most of this feature. If you’d like to hyper-focus on any of the areas in the video above, here are some of the best sections’ timestamps: 0:45 Codec, Resolution, Color Space

2:25 White Balance and Zebras

3:12 Native ISO for BEST Dynamic Range

5:22 The MOST IMPORTANT SETTING

6:32 The Last Hurdle - Avoiding Overexposure The Blackmagic Camera app Blackmagic Design