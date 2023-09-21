What unintended shifts to the industry are coming from the current strike? Why is the iPhone 15 the perfect phone for filmmakers? What should you do when one of your lead actors quits right before production?

What's on This Week's Podcast?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • The role of a Production Assistant (PA)
  • Grinning and bearing your job and feeling burnout later
  • Why most organizations should unionize
  • The iPhone 15--it’s a total gamechanger for filmmakers
  • Losing a lead actor for a film less than two weeks before filming
  • Shifting away from people-pleasing
  • Why it is so beneficial to work with casting directors early in your career
  • No longer feeling bad for asking for help
  • What’s in our on-set binders

