What unintended shifts to the industry are coming from the current strike? Why is the iPhone 15 the perfect phone for filmmakers ? What should you do when one of your lead actors quits right before production?

What's on This Week's Podcast? In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:



The role of a Production Assistant (PA)

Grinning and bearing your job and feeling burnout later

Why most organizations should unionize

The iPhone 15--it’s a total gamechanger for filmmakers

Losing a lead actor for a film less than two weeks before filming

Shifting away from people-pleasing

Why it is so beneficial to work with casting directors early in your career

No longer feeling bad for asking for help

What’s in our on-set binders

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

