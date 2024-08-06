Here it is, another week and we’re talking about another slightly major update to the ever-popular Blackmagic Camera app. Since announcing that the Blackmagic Camera app would be coming to Android users , Blackmagic has been focusing a bit more on getting their Android version up to speed it seems.

However, now that the Blackmagic Camera app for Android is out and updated , it looks like Blackmagic is back to focusing on its iOS version again. A new 2.0 version of the Blackmagic Camera app for iPhones is now available and unlocks some more remote control and multicam features for the iPhone app.

Let’s take a look at how you can now control and monitor multiple iPhones at once, plus all the other features and tweaks coming to the Blackmagic Camera app for iOS.

Remotely Control and Monitor Multiple Phones The big news here is that this latest update will allow support for remotely controlling and monitoring multiple iPhones at the same time. This means shooters will now be able to use their primary iPhone as a de facto controller or switcher and will be able to monitor and even control their different iPhones connected either by wire or WiFi as manageable cameras. When controlling these different iPhone cameras the main user will be able to monitor them with a multiview screen control center where you’ll be able to adjust variables like focus, zoom, white balance, shutter angle, lens selection, frame rate, etc… You can also control actions like starting and stopping recording.

Blackmagic Camera App for iOS 2.0 Blackmagic Camera app users will also get some new options to select multiple clips for copying or deleting as well as finally offering support for iPad. Which is actually the biggest news here to most people. In total, here’s the full list of updates coming to the Blackmagic Camera app for iOS: Supports controlling multiple phones with Blackmagic Camera.

Monitor multiple phone captures remotely.

The Blackmagic Camera app is now available for iPad.

HD captures are now possible at 100fps on iPhone 15 Pro.

Now select all options when selecting multiple clips.

General performance and stability improvements. is1-ssl.mzstatic.com