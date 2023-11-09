While just announced and released a few months ago, Blackmagic has been hard at work updating their new Camera App (and their other products)—as well as perhaps pleasantly surprised to see their new iPhone companion app featured in Apple’s M3 Event video which was shot on an iPhone 15 Pro using this favorite Blackmagic tool.

However, as is the case with any new release these days, Blackmagic has more new features and additions to share with another update for their Camera App which is out and available to download now.

This Blackmagic Camera 1.2 update is set to feature some more precise positioning controls, support for additional languages and some helpful onscreen controls and presets which have been requested by users. Let’s take a look at everything new coming to your Blackmagic Camera App.

Blackmagic Camera App Update 1.2 While Blackmagic isn’t making major changes to their Camera App just yet, this new update features some solid improvements which should make the app more usable and accessible to others. The biggest updates include more precise positioning for control dials, which should help with useability across the board. The Camera App is also adding support for 6 different languages, plus a better layout for onscreen controls while in the zoom mode, which had been an issue for some users when zooming in and still trying to control different features. There’s also added support for flicker-free shutter presets which should be a welcomed addition as well. A look at some of the new features coming to the Blackmagic Camera App. Blackmagic Design