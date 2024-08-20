Blackmagic Camera for Android Adds Improved Stability and Support
A look at everything new coming to Blackmagic Camera for Android with update 1.2, including added support for Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL phones.
The worldwide takeover of smartphone cinematography tools continues with another update set to release for Blackmagic Camera for Android. With this version 1.2 the popular smartphone app is set to add improved stability when playing clips in the media panel, as well as correct clip orientation for your mirror front-facing camera modes—plus several other notable updates.
Also, for all those Google Pixel 9 smartphone users itching to finally try out Blackmagic Camera for Android, you’re in luck as Blackmagic Design continues to roll out support for more smartphones and devices. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest Blackmagic Camera for Android update.
Google Pixel 9 Smartphone Support
So, just as we saw when Blackmagic first announced Blackmagic Camera, the company has been slowly rolling out new support devices for both Android and iOS devices as the app is now usable by most Android smartphones as well as iPads now.
This latest update expands support to the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL—Google’s latest Pixel smartphone and its most powerful one yet. Powered by Google’s brand new Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9 itself features a huge upgrade from the ultrawide lens as it has been expanded from 12MP on the Pixel 8 to 48MP on the Pixel 9.
Suffice it to say, if you’re interested in the Google Pixel 9 for video, the Blackmagic Camera app—which is free—would certainly be worth trying out.
Blackmagic Camera for Android
Blackmagic Design
Blackmagic Camera for Android 1.2
The rest of the updates for this latest version of Blackmagic Camera for Android 1.2 will feature the aforementioned stability features and clip orientation fixes, as well as address a few other issues along with general performance and stability improvements.
And, as always, if you’d like to check out Blackmagic Camera for Android yourself, and download the latest version, you can do so here on Google Play.
