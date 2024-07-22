For a company that has turned more than a few heads since NAB with the announcements of their new URSA Cine and PYXIS cameras, as well as plenty of updates to their popular DaVinci Resolve editing suite, perhaps the biggest news for Blackmagic Design has been their decision to develop a version of their Blackmagic Camera smartphone app for Android .

Since finally being released a month ago , Blackmagic Camera for Android has been a hot product for all of you Android users. Yet, while the app has been well-received so far, it hasn’t been available for all Android devices just yet—and it’s had some limitations.

To help bring the Blackmagic Camera app for Android to more users though, Blackmagic has rolled out a pretty substantive new update for the Android app which adds support for several more Android smartphones, as well as support for HDMI monitoring and other new features.

Blackmagic Camera for Android 1.1 When initially released, Blackmagic’s answer on how to get the “Hollywood look” with an iPhone has proven to be quite popular with Apple users (and even used by Apple itself for some of its recent presentations ). The new Android version of the Blackmagic Camera app has taken the same basic features to Android devices, including the ability to shoot in 16:9 or vertical aspect ratios, capture in H.264 and H.265 with the auto proxy generation, and adjust frame rate, shutter speed, exposure, white balance, tint, and color space camera controls. This latest update takes all that but adds on support for more Android devices including the Xiaomi 13/14, OnePlus 11/12, Samsung S21/S22, Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a phones, as well as adding support for HDMI monitoring, pull focus camera controls, 3D LUTS for recording and monitoring and other helpful new features. Here’s everything new coming to Blackmagic for Android 1.1: HDMI monitoring

3D LUTs for recording and monitoring

Pull focus transition controls

Blackmagic Cloud organizations

Login account within Blackmagic Cloud

Ability to dim the screen while recording

Optional image noise reduction

Optional image sharpening

Audio level pop-up

Japanese translations

Ability to not generate a proxy while recording

Save clips to any location including external storage

General performance and improvements