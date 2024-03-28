As we’ve now seen with Sony, Canon, and others, this is the time of the year for manufacturers to update their cameras and gear.

And not to be outdone by their competition, Blackmagic Design just announced their new Blackmagic Camera 8.6 public beta which includes new support for cloud-based workflows as well as direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects.

On top of that, they’re also rolling out updated webcam support for USB streaming on several of their Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras. Let’s take a look at everything new coming from Blackmagic Design as we continue to sift through the updates and before everything gets drowned under the always-exciting news from NAB.

Blackmagic Camera 8.6 Public Beta As part of their latest public beta release, Blackmagic Design is doubling down on their cloud-based workflows by adding new support features as well as the ability to directly upload to DaVinci Resolve projects. This is all aimed at better streamlining workflows and being better prepared for the budding camera-to-cloud revolution of near-instant editing. There’s a lot more that we’d like to check out about this process, but we’ll have to wait for the update to be out for a bit before we see better reviews and tutorials pop up from the large (and growing) amount of Blackmagic shooters and Resolve editors. You can find out more about this update here.



Blackmagic Camera Updates Blackmagic Design has also rolled out some updates and added features for several of their Pocket Cinema Cameras to better support streaming. Here are the cameras getting the updates: Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro You can access these new features in the Blackmagic Camera Setup where the installer will add Blackmagic Camera Setup software to your system so you can update the software and manage your Blackmagic Camera. It also installs Blackmagic RAW Player, Blackmagic RAW Speed Test, Blackmagic RAW SDK, and Blackmagic RAW plugins. Please note that when updating Blackmagic Cameras from Camera 4.0 or above it is advisable to export your presets and LUTs onto a card as they will be removed during this update.

Blackmagic Camera 6K New Features There are also several new features coming to the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K including: Adds support for using the camera as a webcam or UVC device

Adds media pool file browser

Adds clip deletion support

Adds Blackmagic Cloud clip uploads

Adds direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects

Adds the ability to update and manage the camera via ethernet

Adds REST control API for remote control

Adds login and secure certificate support

Adds network time protocol support

Adds web media manager support

Adds file transfer protocol support

Adds SMB file-sharing support

Adds mobile phone tethering support for some models

Improves gyro metadata reliability

Improves USB-C drive detection reliability As well as new minimum system requirements for both Mac OS and Windows, including: Minimum system requirements for Mac OS macOS 13.0 Ventura or later

macOS 14.0 Sonoma or later Minimum system requirements for Windows Windows 10 64-bit or later

Windows 11 64-bit or later You can download and learn more about all of these updates and features on You can download and learn more about all of these updates and features on Blackmagic’s website here