Directly Upload to DaVinci Resolve with New Blackmagic Camera 8.6 Public Beta
A look at Blackmagic Design’s latest public beta, plus other workflow and support updates.
As we’ve now seen with Sony, Canon, and others, this is the time of the year for manufacturers to update their cameras and gear.
And not to be outdone by their competition, Blackmagic Design just announced their new Blackmagic Camera 8.6 public beta which includes new support for cloud-based workflows as well as direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects.
On top of that, they’re also rolling out updated webcam support for USB streaming on several of their Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras. Let’s take a look at everything new coming from Blackmagic Design as we continue to sift through the updates and before everything gets drowned under the always-exciting news from NAB.
Blackmagic Camera 8.6 Public Beta
As part of their latest public beta release, Blackmagic Design is doubling down on their cloud-based workflows by adding new support features as well as the ability to directly upload to DaVinci Resolve projects. This is all aimed at better streamlining workflows and being better prepared for the budding camera-to-cloud revolution of near-instant editing.
There’s a lot more that we’d like to check out about this process, but we’ll have to wait for the update to be out for a bit before we see better reviews and tutorials pop up from the large (and growing) amount of Blackmagic shooters and Resolve editors.
You can find out more about this update here.
Blackmagic Camera Updates
Blackmagic Design has also rolled out some updates and added features for several of their Pocket Cinema Cameras to better support streaming. Here are the cameras getting the updates:
- Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
- Pocket Cinema Camera 6K
- Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2
- Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro
You can access these new features in the Blackmagic Camera Setup where the installer will add Blackmagic Camera Setup software to your system so you can update the software and manage your Blackmagic Camera. It also installs Blackmagic RAW Player, Blackmagic RAW Speed Test, Blackmagic RAW SDK, and Blackmagic RAW plugins.
Please note that when updating Blackmagic Cameras from Camera 4.0 or above it is advisable to export your presets and LUTs onto a card as they will be removed during this update.
Blackmagic Camera 6K New Features
There are also several new features coming to the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K including:
- Adds support for using the camera as a webcam or UVC device
- Adds media pool file browser
- Adds clip deletion support
- Adds Blackmagic Cloud clip uploads
- Adds direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects
- Adds the ability to update and manage the camera via ethernet
- Adds REST control API for remote control
- Adds login and secure certificate support
- Adds network time protocol support
- Adds web media manager support
- Adds file transfer protocol support
- Adds SMB file-sharing support
- Adds mobile phone tethering support for some models
- Improves gyro metadata reliability
- Improves USB-C drive detection reliability
As well as new minimum system requirements for both Mac OS and Windows, including:
Minimum system requirements for Mac OS
- macOS 13.0 Ventura or later
- macOS 14.0 Sonoma or later
Minimum system requirements for Windows
- Windows 10 64-bit or later
- Windows 11 64-bit or later
Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K
Blackmagic Design brings next-gen digital film capture to the masses with their new Cinema Camera 6K. Based around a full-frame 6K sensor and an active Leica L lens mount, this high-end camera features rich colors, accurate skin tones and a wide 13-stop dynamic range.
- Lenses Face Off on the Blackmagic Cinema Camera: Samyang/Rokinon 35mm vs. Canon 35mm ›
- No Rig? No Problem. Handheld Footage with the Blackmagic Cinema Camera ›
- Why Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks Worked on This Microbudget Movie ›
- Add New Codecs and AI Stabilization with DaVinci Resolve Update 18.6.5 ›