While more people might be interested in the small, but not-so-subtle, “No AI Training” section that Blackmagic added to their Cloud page , we do also want to report that Blackmagic Design has also offered some new updates to their popular Blackmagic Video Assist.

Adding support for Blackmagic RAW to a couple of popular new cameras, as well as some other helpful upgrades, let’s look at everything new coming to Blackmagic Video Assist with this 3.15 update.

Blackmagic Video Assist 3.15 Update As we’ve covered in the past , Blackmagic Video Assist is a portable monitor system that can be used as a professional recorder, portable scope, and camera viewfinder solution. With Video Assist users can add better quality record codecs and a larger monitor to any SDI or HDMI camera. The exciting news here is obviously just that Blackmagic is adding support for Blackmagic RAW to these two new cameras—the Panasonic Lumix GH7 and Fujifilm GFX100S II—along with some other general performance upgrades and stability improvements. This update is set to come to the 5-inch 12G HDR and the 7-inch 12G HDR Video Assist models as they’re the ones that feature video support up to 1260p 60fps. Fujifilm GFX100S II fujifilm-x.com