As YouTube content creators want to do when any new camera comes out, we’re officially in the “camera test and comparison” stage of the review content cycle for the new Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K. Not to be facetious, this is my favorite phase.

Ever since the BMCC 6K was announced at IBC this year, we’ve been very excited about this camera and its next-gen digital film capabilities. With a full-frame 6K sensor capable of 13 stops of dynamic range and a built-in OLPF filter, there’s a lot to love about this latest Blackmagic camera’s specs.

But how does it actually hold up on location and in the field? Let’s take a look at one of the first hands-on reviews which focuses on its low-light capabilities.

Sunsets with the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Pulling from a recent camera test video from YouTuber Matteo Bertoli, we have a nice snapshot to view the capabilities of the BMCC 6K’s performance. Tested at sunset and in low light, you can see some of the first video clips of the BMCC 6K pushing its full-frame sensor to some higher ISOs while still working to maintain the best image quality that its massive 24 x 35mm sensor can muster. For the sunsets in particular, we can see some beautiful, warm tones and an insane amount of detail captured against the different sun levels in these magic hour shots. It’s not a comprehensive review of the camera’s capabilities in these situations and depends on the lenses and filters used. Still, you can really see a good representation of how the BMCC 6K should perform in these situations.

Low Light with the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K We also get to see some further behind-the-scenes looks into how Bertoli could shoot and record while shooting these low-light tests for his picturesque locations. Once the sun completely sets, we get to see the camera use its dual 400/3200 native ISO features as the BMCC 6K does about as good of a job as expected finding the light in these night shots. It’s also worth mentioning that Bertoli shares that he used NiSi Vario True Color and NiSi Black Mist filters for his shots, which should further give the footage a softer, more pastel-like quality of light with reduced highlights and lower contrast.

Final Thoughts Summing up his thoughts in his breakdown video, Bertoli shares that he is indeed quite happy with the low-light performance overall. Also, unique for Bertoli’s cinematography preferences, he shot quite a bit with longer lenses that he believes handle quite well even handheld with the BMCC 6K. Of course, we’ll most likely see countless other camera tests and comparisons in the next few weeks and months, but it’s nice to get some of these first glimpses into what the BMCC 6K has to offer for these different shooting situations here so soon after the camera’s announcement. If you are interested, here are the specs and price options for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K. Full-Frame 6K HDR Sensor

Up to 6K36 fps Open Gate / 4K Anamorphic

Active Leica L Mount, OLPF Filter

13 Stops of Dynamic Range

Dual 400/3200 Native ISOs

Focus & Iris Control for Select Lenses

5" Tilting LCD Touchscreen

CFexpress Type-B Card Recording

3D LUT & L-Mount Metadata Support

HDMI, USB-C, 2 x Mini-XLR Audio Ports

