Sticking a landing in long-form storytelling can be one of the biggest challenges a writer faces. We've seen it time and again in series finale flops, whether it's Game of Thrones or Dexter or How I Met Your Mother.

There have been a few shining stars in TV that did it right. New Girl comes to mind, or Better Call Saul.

And that reminds me of its predecessor, Breaking Bad, another Vince Gilligan tale of violence and identity. The show ended exactly when it needed to, and there's a reason why.

In 2013, staff writer Thomas Schnauz explained why one of television's most beloved shows had to end.

They did it because the characters signaled it was time.

The Golden Rule for Screenwriters

"A rule in the writers' room was to never force the characters in any direction but to let them take us there," Schnauz wrote for Time . "And Walt was taking us to the end of the road."

What can we learn from this? Trust your characters.

Schnauz joined Breaking Bad's writing staff in Season 3 as a devoted fan who believed Walter White was genuinely cooking meth to provide for his family. But as he wrote scenes for Walt, he realized something darker.

"What he was really doing was revealing his true inner nature," Schnauz wrote. He didn't have to pretend in this role. He liked being "the one who knocks."

This insight shaped how the writers approached every major story decision. They could have ended the series with Walt triumphant, his money and family intact.

"But that didn't feel like Breaking Bad," Schnauz wrote. "Of all the outcomes we discussed in the writers' room, I don't even think we went that way once."

Character First, Plot Second

The Breaking Bad team's commitment to character-driven storytelling is a contrast to how many writers approach their craft.

Plot-driven stories focus on external events and what happens to characters, while character-driven narratives explore why characters make the choices they do and how those decisions reveal their true nature.

Most successful shows blend both approaches, but Breaking Bad always lets characters propel narrative beats.

Schnauz recalled pitching the idea that Walt found a teddy bear eye in his pool filter, which became a symbol of others' judgment. Later, when the writers considered a scene where Walt throws the eyeball away, it felt wrong for the character and was cut.

"Walt lost track of that eyeball. He stopped worrying about what people thought," Schnauz wrote.

Schnauz applied these same principles to Better Call Saul, where he won multiple Writers Guild Awards and earned Emmy nominations for episodes like "Bad Choice Road" and "Plan and Execution."

Lessons for Screenwriters

For screenwriters, it's not enough to create interesting personalities and put them in dramatic situations. You have to trust those characters enough to let them guide the story.

This doesn't mean abandoning plot structure or tension. Breaking Bad was full of elaborate schemes and action sequences. But every twist and turn felt inevitable because it emerged from the characters' realities rather than external plotting demands.

When you're stuck on a story problem, don't ask, "What would be cool to happen next?" Ask, "What would this character actually do in this situation?"

Build characters you trust, then have the courage to follow them wherever they lead. When their narrative journey is over and there is nowhere to go, let their story end.