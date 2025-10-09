In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, host GG Hawkins sits down with writer-director Zoe Eisenberg to discuss her provocative and powerful debut feature Chaperone, which won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Breakout Feature at Slamdance.

Set in Hawaii, the film explores a taboo relationship between a woman and a teenage boy and dives deep into themes of loneliness, desire, and moral ambiguity. GG and Zoe unpack the journey from novelist to filmmaker, the unique challenges of indie production on a remote island, and how a community-driven approach made the film possible.

Plus, GG shares her own experiences pitching at the Gotham Project Market, with special guest and No Film School founder Ryan Koo reflecting on his own path from Gotham to Netflix.

In this episode, we discuss: The inspiration behind Chaperone and what made the film's provocative premise resonate

How Zoe transitioned from novelist to filmmaker without formal film school training

The role of the Hawaii film community in supporting ultra-low-budget indie filmmaking

Casting the leads, chemistry reads, and how Zoe found her actors on Instagram

GG’s experience at the Gotham Project Market and Ryan Koo’s career post-Gotham

Why AFM can be both a useful tool and a tough experience for emerging filmmakers

Navigating rejection, finding investors locally, and the importance of perseverance How Chaperone finally found distribution and is preparing for a VOD release Guests Zoe Eisenberg

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: