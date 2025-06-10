The entire series ofBreaking Bad was filled with some of the best scenes in all of TV writing. It's an exciting, thrilling, and sometimes bleak show about greed, envy, anger, and pretty much all of the other seven deadly sins in pursuit of an empire.

Created by Vince Gilligan, the show aired on AMC for five seasons, from January 20, 2008, to September 29, 2013, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time.

It had one of the best all-time casts on TV as well.

The series received numerous accolades throughout its run, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Peabody Awards. The lead, Bryan Cranston, won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times.

And Cranston was a revelation as Walter White, putting forward a performance that will live in the annals of history. But over all these seasons and critically acclaimed performances, what was Cranston's favorite scene?

The actor recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his favorite scene in the episode.

It turns out, it's one of the bleakest moments of the series, the opening of the "Dead Freight" episode of Season 5, when Jesse Plemons kills the child who stumbles onto them robbing the train.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Cranston said, “All these things had to go right — and everything went right! It was fantastic!"

Cranston continued, "I remember the characters celebrating euphorically in pulling off the train heist of the century. And a moment later, an innocent life is snuffed out when that kid on the motorcycle just shows up. He's just there. And as Jesse and Walt are trying to figure out, 'Oh s---, what do we do?' Jesse Plemons' character just raises a gun and shoots him. And it was like, 'Oh my God!' It was such a beautifully constructed narrative: Okay, you want to experience the highs with Walter White? You want to be on that train ride with Jesse Pinkman? Here's that rejoicing for you, the audience. And now here's the repercussions from the business that they're in. Here's what happens when you forget that there's morality connected and consequences to every action. It was just so amazing.”

I was surprised Cranston liked this scene, but I feel like it is indicative of the show as a whole. We got the exhilarating victory and the agonizing evilness that comes with all crime, as an innocent died.

It had to be hard for Cranston to pick this scene. And it was. Cranston acknowledges the powerful and haunting death of Jane in Season 2; he found it too painful to label as his "favorite" scene, which is funny, because he picked a scene where a kid gets whacked.

All in all, you really can't go wrong with any of the scenes in Breaking Bad.

Let me know what you think in the comments.