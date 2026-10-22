Few people enjoy downloading firmware updates and updating their cameras. It’s pretty boring stuff, and if you don't do it regularly between shoots, it can cause delays in the field when updates’re forced.

They’re also not always ideal to do right away, as new issues can occasionally arise from firmware updates. Still, keeping your cameras up to date with the latest software, even if it is just minor updates, is the best way to keep them working at their full potential.

With that in mind, we’re happy to report that Canon has minor, yet still important, firmware updates available now for the C50, C80, and C400. Here’s what you need to know.





Canon Camera Firmware Updates As we’ve covered many times, Canon likes to release these firmware updates in batches (most likely because they have so many darn cameras to keep up to date). This latest batch of firmware updates focuses on popular cinema camera options, that, statistically speaking, most videographers and video professionals use these days. Here’s the breakdown for each camera, what the update will entail, and a link to download and install it, if you choose.

EOS C50: Firmware Version 1.0.6.1 Firmware Version 1.0.6.1 incorporates the following fixes and enhancements: Enhanced security for IP streaming. Fixed display problems in some language environments. Fixes an issue where image recording to the card may not complete in Photo mode. Download here .

EOS C80: Firmware Version 1.0.8.1 Firmware Version 1.0.8.1 incorporates the following fixes and enhancements: Enhanced security for IP streaming. Corrected display problems in some language environments. Download here .