One of the most unique cameras to be announced over the past year, the Canon EOS R50V stands out for its wide range of pro-level features, but is quite different in its price point. Currently available for less than $700, the Canon R50V is by far one of the most affordable mirrorless cameras on the market.

Yet, despite its price, it offers UHD 4K60p video recording and plenty of video-friendly features. One of which is the ability to provide livestreaming capabilities to creators on a budget. So, if you’re curious about this aspect of the R50V’s offering, here’s a helpful guide to get started with livestreaming with this camera today.

Livestreaming With the Canon R50V In a new tutorial put out on the company’s YouTube channel, this tutorial is here to help those wanting to provide professional-quality livestreams without complicated gear or setups. The Canon R50V is a great choice for this as it’s as simple as pressing one button. No capture card is required. In the tutorial you’ll see some explanations, but the four methods are quite easy to follow and understand and users will be able to pick the one that works best for them and their livestreaming needs. Here’s a quick breakdown of the four methods covered: Method 1: USB Streaming Connect via single USB-C cable to your computer

Instant webcam functionality—no capture card needed

Works with any streaming software Method 2: HDMI Streaming Clean HDMI output for professional results

Connect to capture card of your choice

Stream through EOS Webcam Utility, OBS, or any platform

Zero overlays for a polished look Method 3: Camera Connect App Stream wirelessly using just your camera and smartphone

Broadcast over cellular or Wi-Fi—no computer required

Remote control: start/stop recording and adjust settings from your phone

Supports vertical orientation for mobile-first content Method 4: Live Switcher Mobile App Multi-camera livestreaming made easy

Supports up to 3 video sources (R50V + iPhone + iPad)

Live angle switching and scene cueing

Control everything from your iOS device

Free to download (subscription available for advanced features)

The Canon EOS R50V At the end of the day, as we wrote about the camera when first announced , the EOS R50V is probably the best bang-for-your-buck camera on the market and a great introduction option for those looking to get started with pro-level photo and video work. If you’re curious to check out the Canon R50V yourself, here are the full specs and purchase options. For Content Creators and Vloggers

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

DIGIC X Image Processor

UHD 4K60p Cropped, 4K30 6K Oversampled

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

Close-Up Demo, Smooth Skin Modes

Vertical Mount, Front Record Button

Multi-Function Shoe, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

4 Live Stream Modes, Canon Log 3