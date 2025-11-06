The latest model for Canon’s EOS R6 line is here, and the R6 Mark III is bringing back pretty much everything that made its previous versions popular with videographers and hybrid shooters, plus adding a bigger sensor and even more advanced video recording capabilities and specs.

Let’s take a look at the Canon R6 Mark III, its 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor, the camera’s 7K video recording capabilities, and everything else you need to know about this new high-performance all-arounder.





The Canon EOS R6 Mark III Mirrorless Camera Featuring upgraded imaging, a revised design for better handling, and a nice combination of an array of hybrid photo and video capabilities, the initial specs here for this R6 Mark III are quite promising indeed. The biggest highlight is the new 32.5MP sensor, which pairs with DIGIC X processing to offer 7K video recording, up to 40-fps photo shooting, improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with Register People Priority, and more capable 8.5-stop image stabilization. Also, not nothing, but the R6 Mark III will now accept both CFexpress Type B and SD memory cards for flexible file storage. Canon also reports that this new 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor will offer a 34% increase in resolution over its predecessor and allow for greater sharpness, print resolution, and cropping ability.

7K Video Recording and Better Slow-Mo For those looking for the most important specs, we’re happy to report that the R6 Mark III is using a similar sensor to the EOS C50 Cinema Camera, allowing the R6 Mark III to internally record 7K video up to 60p in 12-bit Canon RAW Light Movie. (If recording externally, to an optional external recorder, 7K footage up to 30p in ProRes RAW can be shot.) Open Gate 3:2 recording is also now possible in 7K 30p in 10-bit MP4 or 12-bit RAW formats, which will be especially useful for those looking to produce social content with greater recording area to crop from when resizing to vertical formats and other unique aspect ratios. Another of the most notable improvements for the Mark III version will be better slow-motion and high-speed recording capabilities, as the camera now supports both DCI 4K and UHD 4K recording at up to 119.8p for 5x slow motion playback in a 23.98p timeline.

Price and Availability We’ll have more to explore regarding the Canon EOS R6 Mark III in the future, including a look into the camera’s LUTs and color control options. But, for now, if you’re interested, the Canon R6 Mark III is available for preorder with units expected to start shipping at the end of the month. Here are all of the specs and purchase options. 32.5MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

7K 60p 12-Bit Internal RAW Light Video

Open Gate 7K 30p, High-Speed 4K 120p

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II & Movie Servo AF

Up to 40 fps & Pre-Continuous Shoot Mode

8.5-Stop 5-Axis Image Stabilization

3.69m-Dot OLED EVF with OVF View Assist

3" 1.62m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

CFexpress & SD UHS-II Memory Card Slots

Multi-Function Shoe, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth