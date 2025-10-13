Canon EOS R6 III Rumors: Possible Specs, Pricing, and Availability Are Swirling Online
Is Canon gearing up to make an EOS R6 Mark III announcement here soon? Here are the latest rumors surrounding this potential new camera.
While we don’t usually try to get too caught up in these rumors, this one is indeed quite exciting. It sounds like a Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera could be on the way, and online reports have a pretty detailed picture to paint of what this potential new camera could look like in terms of specs, pricing, and even availability.
Let’s look at the legacy of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II as a starting point, then explore what rumors are saying about a possible new update that could be announced as early as November.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Fun fact: The Canon EOS R6 Mark II received a pretty significant price drop back in April, dropping its price to below $2,000 for the first time ever, and also leaving it open to speculation about a possible next-gen version being in the works.
Designed as a true hybrid photo and video camera, the Canon R6 Mark II featured a versatile mirrorless body ideal for multimedia creators powered by a powerful 24.2MP CMOS sensor that paired quite nicely with its updated processing for improved AF, impressive 4K 60p 10-bit video, and faster overall performance than the original EOS R6 model.
But, in today’s market, we expect greater performance and results, leaving the R6 as a nice option for an update.
Credit: Canon
Canon EOS R6 Mark III Rumors
According to Canon Rumors, the EOS R6 Mark III is on the way with an official announcement possibly set to be made in early November. The Canon EOS R6 III, according to these sources, will possibly feature the same 32MP sensor as the Canon EOS C50, which will be capable of Open-Gate recording.
We’ll take the pricing with a grain of salt at this point, as even if the tentative release date does prove to be true, it’s far enough off that things could change, but the rumors are pointing to a price possibly as low as just below $3000.
Again, these are just rumors and not official, so until we hear an official announcement from Canon, it’s all just speculation. But if you’re a Canon fan looking forward to new cameras to consider investing in or trying out with rentals, it’s exciting news nonetheless.
We’ll keep you updated and share any official news as soon as it's announced.
