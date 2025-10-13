While we don’t usually try to get too caught up in these rumors, this one is indeed quite exciting. It sounds like a Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera could be on the way, and online reports have a pretty detailed picture to paint of what this potential new camera could look like in terms of specs, pricing, and even availability.

Let’s look at the legacy of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II as a starting point, then explore what rumors are saying about a possible new update that could be announced as early as November.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II Fun fact: The Canon EOS R6 Mark II received a pretty significant price drop back in April , dropping its price to below $2,000 for the first time ever, and also leaving it open to speculation about a possible next-gen version being in the works. Designed as a true hybrid photo and video camera, the Canon R6 Mark II featured a versatile mirrorless body ideal for multimedia creators powered by a powerful 24.2MP CMOS sensor that paired quite nicely with its updated processing for improved AF, impressive 4K 60p 10-bit video, and faster overall performance than the original EOS R6 model. But, in today’s market, we expect greater performance and results, leaving the R6 as a nice option for an update. Credit: Canon