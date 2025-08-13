In what’s turning into a big day for camera and lens rumors, we have another intriguing bit of industry gossip to share with y’all concerning one of the biggest and most popular camera and lens companies in the world.

According to reports online, Canon has apparently filed a patent titled “Image Pickup Device Capable Of Performing Image Pickup In A Plurality Of Image-pickup Modes In Parallel And Control Method Thereof,” which seems to indicate that the company could finally be gearing up to develop its own cinema-capable smartphone.

To be fair, this has been a rumor for years, which we’ve covered in the past , but this latest news does seem to indicate that something might be different this time. Let’s explore.

Canon Smartphone Patent Credit: ymcinema.com Thoroughly outlined in a great report put out by Y. M. Cinema Magazine , when you really dive into this new patent application, you certainly do get the sense that buried in all of the technical mumbo-jumbo are some outlines of what could eventually become a powerful cinema-capable smartphone. The smoking gun here might also be simply the fact that many of the illustrations in the patent application appear to show what certainly looks like a smartphone. Some designs and schematics show different front and rear cameras, a touchscreen interface, and on-screen controls—you know, all the stuff that smartphones feature and do. Ultimately, though, these rumors do tend to pop up from time to time. And even if Canon is filing patents, it doesn’t necessarily mean that anything is going to come to fruition and be released anytime soon. Still, the evidence is starting to stack up at this point, and if Canon did pull the trigger on making something like this happen, it would be major news for sure. We’ll keep you up to date as this story continues to develop.