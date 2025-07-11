For many film and video professionals, the typical timeline for first lens purchases runs from a stock zoom to a nifty fifty prime to a telephoto zoom. Or maybe that was just me. Regardless of how or when you arrive there, though, the telephoto zoom serves a specific purpose for photo and video needs.

If you’re at that stage where you’re looking for a first, or a beginner-friendly, telephoto zoom for your hybrid projects, then this new Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 Lens could be a good option to start off with. Let’s take a look at the new Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens and explore what it can offer.

Introducing the Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 Lens Helpful for those looking to expand their photo and video reach, the lightweight RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens from Canon is a relatively compact and highly affordable offering for a telephoto zoom. This lens will partner well with Canon's full-frame and APS-C mirrorless camera offerings and allow photographers to get closer to their subjects. The RF 75-300mm also features a variable f/4-5.6 maximum aperture to maintain a small relative form factor, including a filter thread diameter of just 58mm. It is quite notably lightweight at a little over 1 lb. Plus, with its DC autofocus motor, it can help capture subjects in sharp focus and has a 4.9' minimum focus distance with a 0.25x maximum magnification for getting nice, close-up images. Finally, optically, the lens is optimized for sharpness, and there is a Super Spectra Coating to reduce flare and improve contrast. For smooth bokeh, it also has a 7-blade aperture diaphragm.