How ‘Challengers’ Screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes Aces Character, Tension, and Stakes
“It’s like the big bang. Once the character is there, it’s sort of like “Now, there is light!’”
Apr 29, 2024
Justin Kuritzkes is the screenwriter for the film, Challengers, starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor. The story revolves around tennis pros who are caught in a love triangle. It’s not just about the game of tennis, but about the game of love and power. Listen to hear about Kuritzkes developed the story, charcters and script.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with writer Justin Kuritzkes to discuss:
- How screenplays differ from other written mediums
- Building up a story that would realistically exist in the real world
- The inspiration behind the story
- How writing the movie made tennis less enjoyable for him to watch
- Deciding on the setting of the story
- Surprising moments during the writing process
- Writing in cars, hotel rooms, and airplanes when you are pressed for time
- The questions he asked himself before writing the story
- Collaborating with actors and getting their feedback
- Feeling like you are watching the movie as you write the script
