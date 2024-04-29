Justin Kuritzkes is the screenwriter for the film, Challengers, starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor. The story revolves around tennis pros who are caught in a love triangle. It’s not just about the game of tennis, but about the game of love and power. Listen to hear about Kuritzkes developed the story, charcters and script.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with writer Justin Kuritzkes to discuss: How screenplays differ from other written mediums

Building up a story that would realistically exist in the real world

The inspiration behind the story

How writing the movie made tennis less enjoyable for him to watch

Deciding on the setting of the story

Surprising moments during the writing process

Writing in cars, hotel rooms, and airplanes when you are pressed for time

The questions he asked himself before writing the story

Collaborating with actors and getting their feedback

Feeling like you are watching the movie as you write the script

