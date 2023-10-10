Why You Should Write Your Spec with 'Greenland' Screenwriter Chris Sparling
Chris Sparling is one of the successful screenwriters in Hollywood, but how did he get there?
Oct 10, 2023
Don’t be afraid to plant your flag early on. This advice comes from writer Chris Sparling, who is known for the 2010 film, Buried, starring Ryan Reynolds, and the 2020 film Greenland, starring Gerard Butler.
So what does Sparling's writing process look like and what advice does he have for screenwriters looking to get their specs out there? Let's get into it.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jason Hellerman speaks with writer and director Chris Sparling to discuss:
- The first time Jason and Chris met, 10 years earlier
- How Chris starts the writing process
- Talking to reps to get an accurate idea of what scripts will be successful
- Why Chris writes specs and encourages other writers to do the same
- Breaking out of the box people put you in
- Recognizing it’s not necessary to go after every single assignment
- How to manage your expectations when going out with a new spec
- Writer’s block - Is it real and how to overcome it
- Why it’s important to rehearse your pitch
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.