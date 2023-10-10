Don’t be afraid to plant your flag early on. This advice comes from writer Chris Sparling, who is known for the 2010 film, Buried, starring Ryan Reynolds, and the 2020 film Greenland, starring Gerard Butler.

So what does Sparling's writing process look like and what advice does he have for screenwriters looking to get their specs out there? Let's get into it.



In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jason Hellerman speaks with writer and director Chris Sparling to discuss: The first time Jason and Chris met, 10 years earlier

How Chris starts the writing process

Talking to reps to get an accurate idea of what scripts will be successful

Why Chris writes specs and encourages other writers to do the same

Breaking out of the box people put you in

Recognizing it’s not necessary to go after every single assignment

How to manage your expectations when going out with a new spec

Writer’s block - Is it real and how to overcome it

Why it’s important to rehearse your pitch

