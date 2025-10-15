In a crossover of cinematic worlds you probably didn't have on your bingo card, Christopher Nolan has given one of the year's most powerful endorsements to an unlikely recipient: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

But if you've seen the movie, you kind of understand what he means. It really is an amazing and transformative performance from him.

Speaking with director Benny Safdie on the DGA's podcast, The Director's Cut, the Oppenheimer helmer didn't mince words when it came to Johnson's turn as UFC fighter Mark Kerr in Safdie's A24 film, The Smashing Machine.

Nolan said it was “heartbreaking,” adding: “I think it’s an incredible performance. I don’t think you’ll see a better performance this year or most other years.”

He went on to say, “I heard a rumor that when you were supposed to be learning your lines on my set, you were actually canvassing people to be in your movie. I wasn’t aware of that at the time, but it seems to have worked out great for you."

Safdie laughed at that joke. And Nolan added, “Congratulations on the movie. It’s a really remarkable and radical piece of work that will be understood more and more over time. I’m very proud to know you.”

Let's dive into these kind words!

The Takeaway For Filmmakers

For filmmakers and actors, this is more than just a fun news item. It shows that there is power behind casting against type.

Johnson is a global superstar synonymous with blockbuster action and charisma, but in this movie, that all gets stripped away. He's still ripped, but this is a grittier look at a guy trying to elevate a sport.

Safdie saw the potential for a transformative performance, and Nolan's high praise suggests he pulled it off.

Johnson was also allowed to act and show complexity, which he doesn't usually get to do. He rocked this role and added so much nuance. I think it will open doors for him in the future and allow him to do other complex roles.

Summing It All Up

There's a benefit for everyone to try to subvert expectations, both from a performance and from a director.

Sometimes even huge stars need those opostinriesmad you might be able to get a bigger name on your script if you send an actor something they're not used to reading to tap into a secret desire they have to play someone.

Let me know what you think in the comments.