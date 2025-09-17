When you're a director, it pays to schmooze with actors. It allows you to see who you like and see who they like. It's how you network, discover people, and keep up on all the hottest gossip.

In a recent New York Times interview, director Cameron Crowe talked about this kind of schmoozing when he hangs out with Clint Eastwood at parties. They share the same lawyer and often run into each other and talk.

At one of these parties, the topic of Tom Cruise came up.

Cameron Crowe said, "I have the same lawyer as Clint Eastwood, and he invited me to a dinner party. He sat me next to Clint Eastwood, and I was so nervous. What do you say to Clint Eastwood? So I’m sitting there and Clint Eastwood leans over and says, 'Tom Cruise.' And I go, 'Oh, man, Tom Cruise. I love working with Tom Cruise.' And he goes, 'In a hundred years, they’re gonna look back — that’s the career, Tom Cruise’s career.'

Crowe worked with Cruise on Jerry Maguire and Vanilla Sky, so he's very familiar with the actor.

But what stands out to me the most about this story is how a legend like Eastwood views Cruise. To me, that's a guy who is excited about not just what's happened, but what's to come for Cruise.

Eastwood has acted into his 90s, and I think he probably expects Cruise to do it as long as he has, too.

It's nice to hear about a legend admiring another one. It's not really a passing of the torch, but it's acknowledging Cruise's great work, and I hope we get to see Cruise continue to wow us, not just with physical feats but with interesting roles for a very long time.

What do you make of Eastwood's musing? Will we talk about Tom Cruise in 100 years the way we still do about Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin?

