Cyber Monday is all about electronics. Computers, storage, and mobile devices are on sale all over the place. But if you think these deals are only good for video editors, you'd be wrong.

From DITs, VFX artists, and yes, even editors, we found some amazing tools for our "Deals of the Week" to make your life on set (and off set) that much easier.

1. Apple MacBook Pro w/ M2 Pro Sure, Apple's M3 chips are out now, but that doesn't mean the previous generation is out in the cold. Quite the opposite. They're now on sale. The M2 Pro is still a powerhouse of an SoC (system on a chip) and inside the MacBook Pro, it's a powerful machine that can compete with the likes of a dedicated workstation. While it won't be as fast, but the mobility far outweighs the slight performance gains you'd get from a desktop. If you're an editor or creative who's always on the move, the Macbook Pro should be at the top of your list when shopping for gear.

14" MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, Space Gray) Built for all types of creatives, including photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, developers, and more, this space gray Apple 14" MacBook Pro features the Apple M2 Pro 10-Core Chip, the 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display with a 3024 x 1964 resolution, 1000 cd/m² of sustained brightness, 1600 cd/m² of peak brightness, and P3 color gamut support with up 16GB of unified RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. www.bhphotovideo.com $1999 $1799 Buy Now

2. Synology DiskStation NAS Enclosure Whether you're on a desktop or laptop, storage is always going to be an issue. These days, nobody is shooting in HD anymore as 4K, 6K, and even 8K footage is standard for capture. That's why having a NAS (or Network-Attached Storage) is important for keeping all that footage in one place. Even DITs should have one set for bigger projects.

Synology DiskStation DS224+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure Built with a quad-core processor, an AES-NI hardware encryption engine, and Btrfs file system support, the DiskStation DS224+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a compact NAS designed to bring centralized data management to small organizations and teams. Using its two drive bays, this NAS will allow you to store and share a large number of files with up to 2048 user accounts and 1500 maximum concurrent connections. www.bhphotovideo.com $299.99 $254.99 Buy Now

3. Apple iPad Pro w/ M2 Chip The iPad Pro is more than just a tablet. Ever since Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve have been released for iPad, it's become an interesting tool to have on set. Not only can you use this device as a mobile editing platform, but creatives can also design on it and use it as a slate when in a pinch. It's a device that's become a lot more versatile than I could have imagined.