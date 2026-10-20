I think the biggest problem in Hollywood right now is that studios and production companies are trying to save a buck, so they treat everyone as an auteur and ask them to write and direct.

And that's given us a generation of writers who should be directors and directors who should not be writing.

With a bunch of bad movies to show for it.

The thing is, you don't have to write and direct to be an auteur. Spielberg, Scorsese, and Fisher know that sometimes it's best to stay in one lane and work with someone you trust.

In a recent conversation with Film Courage, filmmaker Gavin Gaitan offered a reality check, sharing Fincher's perspective on screenwriting. It's one I think al ot of filmmakers need to mirror.

Let's dive in.

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1. Different Muscles for Writing and Directing

My basic argument is that writing and directing are very different skill sets. And some people don't have both. But as Gaitan points out, the real danger is getting trapped in "moment filmmaking" and not storytelling.

So take a second to contemplate this stuff. A scene and the bigger piece overall are different. A great scene in isolation is worthless if the broader story hasn't set it up properly and then never pays it off.

You have to be a great writer to see the whole puzzle, then break it into smaller scenes. Directors see things gradually, so as a writer you need to make sure the ripple effect is on the page and communicated to whoever shoots it.

The muscles are different.

Some people can do it all. I envy them. But I think most of Hollywood needs to stay in their lane, or at least spend more time in theirs, collaborating with people in other lanes. To me, that's where we get a lot of our best movies.

You can have something great, like Fincher, by letting artisans do their part and focusing your talents on what you do best.

2. You Don't Have to Write Your Masterpiece to Direct One

As a screenwriter,r I selfishly want more of us working. But as a movie lover, I watch a lot of movies and keep thinking that even if they brought on a writer to consult, many of them would be much better.

I mean, even Hitchcock used writers! He even married one!

Many aspiring directors fall into the trap of holding back their directing ambitions until they write the "perfect" script.

But they may not have it. It's better to jump on a good script and either secure a rewrite for yourself or work with a writer to get the story where you want it.

In the end, you'll have a better movie, which will lead to more work.

With the case study in the video, you see Fincher rely on writers like Aaron Sorkin, Gillian Flynn, and Steven Zaillian to handle the narrative blueprint so he can focus on execution.

So indie directors shouldn't feel ashamed to seek out writer collaborators.

That should be part of the process.

3. Think Like a Writer When Scouting Locations

Understanding narrative structure doesn't just happen at the desk; it dictates how you approach production value. Directors who don't respect script mechanics often throw money at interior sets or get bogged down trying to shoot places that do not work.

Why not talk to a writer about switching to a cheaper location that better fits your vision? Location changes happen all the time, and they can open up the world effectively.

Again, this is a collaborative process, and I want to see that sense of collaboration return to Hollywood.

Summing It All Up

There is no shame in admitting that screenwriting is a craft you haven't mastered yet. And there's no shame in hiring a collaborator on your project. You want to make the best movie; a little humility can get you there.

So take a page from Fincher and respect the writers!