Sometimes it's a problem you don't see until you get on set or stage a reading. You have a scene you think feels alive and exciting, but when actors attempt it, it just feels flat and lifeless. The scene is clean, people talk, things happen, and it still lies there. So what's wrong?

Lucas Alpay is an indie novelist who has published 12 books. He says he asks himself seven questions before drafting any scene, but he treats them as a hierarchy, not a checklist. One question sits on top and helps drive the other six.

"A boring scene is almost never boring because nothing happened. It's boring because you never decided who was bleeding," Alpay says in a new video.

Check out Alpay's video below for more. We'll learn the seven questions and how to adapt this novelist's tool for screenplays.

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Start with Who Has the Most to Lose

When you write a scene with multiple characters, you need to know whose perspective you're in. In a book, when you're writing chapters, you might shift into whoever's POV that makes the most "sense" for that moment in the story. In a film, you probably want to stay with your protagonist most of the time.

In a scene, you'll show perspective visually by showing what that character pays attention to, how they react to the situation, and where they're blocked in the space. But it'll be in the writing too—what details give away that we're experiencing this moment with the main character?

If you have a larger ensemble cast, and you need to decide who the audience is with, how do you do it? You also need to know what everyone else in the scene is doing and what they want. By knowing this, you'll be able to figure out whose perspective guides the scene.

Alpay says:

"POV isn't an ownership thing. It's a pressure thing. You put the camera inside the person who stands to lose the most right now in this room in the next few minutes. Picture it. Two people arguing in a kitchen. If you're inside the one who's just annoyed, it's a conversation. If you're inside the one who's about to lose the marriage and hasn't said it out loud yet, same kitchen, same words, now it's unbearable. Nothing changed except who's bleeding."

For screenwriters, this decides whose reactions you write, whose silence you hold on, and whose entrance starts the scene. Knowing who has the most to lose will instantly raise the stakes of the scene.

Know What the Scene Changes

A scene should be a moment of change for the characters or for the audience. You should enter a scene thinking one thing, but exit it thinking something else. Otherwise, it's just filler. And you can have that sometimes, to show a moment of beauty or reflection for characters, but overall your goal should be to move the story forward.

I think of the Boston travel montage from The Holdovers. You might think at first this is just a bunch of disparate moments around the city, but it reveals a lot. You see Mary Lamb's family home. You see Paul Hunham finally get through to his stubborn student Angus. These small moments are human connection and character development.

"Every scene has a job ... The job is the gap between what the reader knew walking in and what they know walking out," Alpay says. "Write it down before you draft one sentence. At the end of this scene, the reader understands that 'blank.' Maybe it's the brother's been lying the whole time. Maybe it's quieter. She's never going to forgive him, even when she says she does. Here's the test. If the reader knows the same things at the end of the scene that they knew at the start, you didn't write a scene. You wrote a delay. And readers feel a delay even when they can't name it."

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Put the Want and the Wall on the Same Character

When you're actually staging a scene, your actors will want to know what they want as their characters. That desire is going to drive every acting decision in the scene, and if you haven't thought of it already, your actor will have nothing to do.

This doesn't have to be their one huge goal, Alpay says. Just the goal for this instant.

"Not the life goal, not find love or avenge the father, the want that they need for the next 10 minutes or even five, like get the brother to admit it, get out of the room before she cries, or order a coffee without falling apart. Small and specific beats big and vague every single time."

A want with nothing in its way is just a task. That's why we need obstacles, even at a granular level. For conflict!

"The want has to slam into a wall," Alpay says. "Sometimes the wall's another person, sometimes it's this situation. And the best one, honestly, is when the wall is the character's own pride, blocking the exact thing they need. Want meet wall."

One character should want something, and they should hit a wall that stops them specifically.

Separate What the Character Feels from What the Audience Feels

Alpay calls emotion a trap, because two emotional tracks run through every scene.

"There's what the character feels, and there's what you want the reader to feel. Beginners assume those line up. Half the time they're opposites. Your character can be perfectly calm on the page, making tea, saying, 'I'm fine, really,' while she folds the same shirt for the third time. And the reader's stomach is in a knot because the reader can see what's coming and she can't."

On screen, the distance between the two tracks lives in action lines and performance. And the audience's awareness of the subtext results in dramatic irony.

You Can Get More Tension from Location

Setting is also incredibly important in filmmaking. Sometimes you're limited by what you can or can't pay for, but even on a low budget, it can add conflict.

"The question isn't what does the place look like," Alpay says. "It's what is this place doing to the person with the most to lose? Put your breakup in a packed restaurant, and suddenly she can't raise her voice. The room is gagging her."

Let Tension Grow from What You've Already Built

Tension isn't the last step you add. It comes out of these first six questions.

"The first one is withhold. The character knows something the reader doesn't, or the reader knows something the character doesn't. Either gap pulls. Number two is the ticking clock. Give the scene a deadline."

When you have these elements, let the tension keep building. Don't stop. Pile on if you can.

We already mentioned dramatic irony because it's so inextricable from the other elements. But together, you're thinking of a scene as elements of who has the most to lose, the scene's job, want and wall, the two emotional tracks, and setting, with tension as the result. And tension will always make your scenes better.