As has become the custom, it’s a new month so that means that Blackmagic is rolling out a new update to DaVinci Resolve. And, as also has been expected, this update is quite substantive and is set to bring about some major new tools and features to their popular NLE.

From new transcription controls in media bins to easier collaboration features, plus even some updates to their color page, DaVinci Resolve Update 18.6.4 promises to be just as major as the several updates previous to it.

So, regardless of whether you’ve already updated or are just curious about the competition, let’s take a look at everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4 and what it could mean for your video editing workflows.

Transcription Features for Documentary Work By far, the biggest update coming to DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4 has to be a new feature that allows for users to access transcription controls in media bins. And, what this basically does is gives you the ability to add transcriptions faster and earlier in your editing process, which unlocks all types of additional helpful features like searching for keywords from the audio in your clips. From a documentary work perspective this is huge. You can now upload hundreds (if not thousands) of hours of footage into DaVinci Resolve, add transcripts to them, and then search out sections by keywords. (This would be especially helpful if you weren’t thoroughly organized through said interviews as well.)

More Update Features On top of the transcription control in media bins, this latest update seems to be all about adding easier and better collaboration controls. And in fact there’s a new collaboration feature itself as a column has been added to the media pool that shows you which user has uploaded shared clips — a helpful perk for those collaborating on their edits with a team. There’s also some new lightbox features on the color page that will allow for users to sort clips by color (if you’ve been assigning color flags to your clips), as well as some different viewing formats like thumbnails in a grid. Also, on the Fairlight page, there are some new updates that should change things up when adding clips with automation as the automation display will now be retained for each clip. This means that each user will be able to playback or make changes to these clips with your automation applied. DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4 Updates Blackmagic Design