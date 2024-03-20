Another month and another Blackmagic update for DaVinci Resolve is here. And while some previous updates have been quite major and substantive, this one isn’t earth-shattering. But, if you’re a Panasonic or Sony shooter, you might want to take note of some of these new encoding and management features for your different, camera-specific file types.

Let’s look at everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve 18.6.6 for all users whether you’re on Mac OS, Windows, or Linux.

DaVinci Resolve 18.6.6 Update So, the biggest updates coming to DaVinci Resolve are going to be some added support for AVC 100 and 50 MXF Op Atom formats, plus improved media management features that stemmed from issues with trimming Sony 8K X-OCN clips. There’s also your usual mix of general performance and stability improvements along with some updates to address different features and controls in the app. Here’s everything new in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.6: Ability to encode Panasonic AVC 100 and 50 in MXF Op Atom formats

Option to encode big endian LPCM audio in QuickTime

Addressed default alpha mode interpretation for some QuickTime media

Addressed incorrect path separators in some project settings on Windows

Addressed some Sony XAVC H clips being shown as offline

Addressed a media management issue trimming Sony 8K X-OCN clips

General performance and stability improvements

System-specific Updates Also, as usual, Blackmagic Design has released some updates for system requirements for different platforms like Mac OS, Windows, and Linux. Here are the latest minimum system requirements for each: Minimum system requirements for Mac OS macOS 12 Monterey

8 GB of system memory. 16 GB when using Fusion

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video version 12.0 or later

Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 2 GB of VRAM

GPU which supports Metal or OpenCL 1.2 Minimum system requirements for Windows Windows 10 Creators Update.

16 GB of system memory. 32 GB when using Fusion

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 10.4.1 or later

Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 2 GB of VRAM

GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 11

NVIDIA/AMD/Intel GPU Driver version – As required by your GPU Minimum system requirements for Linux Rocky Linux 8.6 or CentOS 7.3

32 GB of system memory

Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 10.4.1 or later

Discrete GPU with at least 2 GB of VRAM

GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 11

NVIDIA/AMD Driver version – As required by your GPU