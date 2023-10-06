While not the biggest update of all time to DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio, Blackmagic Design’s latest update (version 18.6.1) does promise some solid improvements to the overall Blackmagic Cloud workflow, plus some nice updates to features like ripple editing and playback.

Plus, for all of those early adopters to the brand’s new Blackmagic Camera iOS app, the full digital camera control iPhone app gets its first version 1.1 update with added support for new frame rates, timecode sync and remote lens control.

Let’s take a look at everything new coming to your favorite Blackmagic non-camera products.

DaVinci Resolve 18.6.1 As mentioned above, this isn’t the most major DaVinci Resolve update of all time, but — as is the case with most software updates these days in the NLE world — it’s significant enough and worth uploading right away. The biggest improvements have to do with the Blackmagic Cloud workflow as proxies set as default will now battery sync when importing older projects. There is also improved ripple editing and playback when editing or moving clips, plus better multichannel audio importing. Here’s everything new in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.1: Systems now default to prefer proxy for single and multi user projects.

Addressed a cloud sync issue with projects updated from 18.5.

Addressed delays when performing ripple edits on long timelines.

Addressed issue where editing or moving clips would stop playback.

Addressed issue showing retimed clips with handles on the color page.

Addressed issue navigating clips with show handles enabled.

Addressed issue with grabbing stills after deleting a gallery album.

Addressed issue importing suffixed multi mono files from media storage.

Addressed waveform jump issue when performing multiframe nudges.

Addressed issue navigating powergrades album in certain sort modes.

Improved in or out point behavior in the transcription window.

Dolby Vision 300 nit target display is now available.

Addressed issue with multiple timelines showing as current timeline.

Addressed a crash when using certain fonts on Text3D.

Addressed issue with grid depth occlusion in the USD viewer.

Addressed issue with disappearing key markers in the splines view.

Addressed issue with moving locked point selections in the splines view.

Addressed issue with polyline point scale and twist in the Edit viewer.

General performance and stability improvements. You can download the new DaVinci Resolve update here DaVinci Resolve Update 18.6.1 Blackmagic

Blackmagic Camera 1.1 On top of the update coming to DaVinci Resolve 18.6.1, Blackmagic has rolled out a new update to their Blackmagic Camera iPhone app. Since being launched only less than a month ago, there isn’t too much new to add in just yet, but Blackmagic did include some notable additions. The biggest being added support for 23.98, 29.97 and 59.94 frame rates, as well as external timecode sync and remote lens control options. Plus, they’re adding the ability to lock screen orientation so you can keep your setup secure when shooting on the run. You can download Blackmagic Camera from the Apple app store, where it’s currently free. Blackmagic Camera Update 1.1 Blackmagic

Notes on DaVinci Resolve Versions Blackmagic also has mentioned, again, that while the free version of DaVinci Resolve 18.6.1 does include all of the same high quality processing as DaVinci Resolve 18.6.1 Studio and can handle the same unlimited resolution media files, the free version does limit project mastering and output to Ultra HD resolutions or lower. This new 18.6.1 version will only support a single processing GPU on Windows and Linux, and 2 GPUs on the latest Mac Pro. If you are looking for features such as support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, multiple AI-based tools, HDR tools, camera tracker, voice isolation, multiple Resolve FX, 3D stereoscopic tools and remote rendering, you’ll need to upgrade to DaVinci Resolve 18.6.1 Studio.