Man, do the folks at Blackmagic Design ever sleep?

Since releasing DaVinci Resolve version 18.6 back in September, BMD has been as busy as ever releasing more updates not only to their flagship NLE but also new features for their Cinema Camera 6K and their new Camera app.

As usual, these updates are quite noteworthy and certainly worth both downloading and checking out if you’re a regular Resolve user. This 18.6.3 update in particular brings some helpful new features for syncing media from your network folders for cloud projects, as well as some new support options for HEIF/HIF clips.

Let’s take a look at everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve with update 18.6.3.

DaVinci Resolve 18.6.3 As stated above, the biggest updates coming to Resolve mostly have to do with sync media options. However, there are some other significant updates as well. One new feature that’s cool is an added prevent sleep mode that should help users make sure their apps will stay running while uploading media or generating proxies as a background task. There’s also a helpful new dialogue menu that will show up when you’re trying to import projects to a cloud project library that will allow users to set project settings, such as media and proxy storage locations, when in this import process. A cool feature that should ensure that the project is structured correctly once you’re done importing.

New Cloud Syncing Options However, the biggest news has to be the new ability to sync media from network folders for cloud projects. This new feature should allow project owners to be able to sync between their Blackmagic Cloud Store and directly to any drive or folder that has been attached to the network. There are also some helpful tweaks coming to speed up overall delivery as you can now select proxy media rather than camera originals for web presets, plus added support for the decoding of 4:2:2 HEIF and HIF clips when using high-quality footage or files shot on the latest smartphones. Cloud syncing options have been improved Credit: Blackmagic Design