In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • What took place between the WGA and AMPTP in a recent meeting
  • The incredibly difficult role of being a showrunner
  • Paying feature writers on a weekly basis
  • Shooting an ultra, low budget, indie film on a small island in Panama
  • The No Film School production checklist for directors
  • Why chemistry is so underrated when it comes to casting
  • Storyboarding more transitions between different scenes
  • Benefits to filming rehearsals on an iPhone
  • Being nickel and dimed on the software you need as a filmmaker

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

