Strike Updates & Questions Directors Need To Answer in Prep
Where are things at with the current WGA and SAG strikes? How do these strikes affect the way we think about work-life balance? How can you make sure all your ducks are in a row, when preparing to shoot a low-budget, indie film?
Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP Photo
Sep 07, 2023
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- What took place between the WGA and AMPTP in a recent meeting
- The incredibly difficult role of being a showrunner
- Paying feature writers on a weekly basis
- Shooting an ultra, low budget, indie film on a small island in Panama
- The No Film School production checklist for directors
- Why chemistry is so underrated when it comes to casting
- Storyboarding more transitions between different scenes
- Benefits to filming rehearsals on an iPhone
- Being nickel and dimed on the software you need as a filmmaker
