In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss: What took place between the WGA and AMPTP in a recent meeting

The incredibly difficult role of being a showrunner

Paying feature writers on a weekly basis

Shooting an ultra, low budget, indie film on a small island in Panama

The No Film School production checklist for directors

Why chemistry is so underrated when it comes to casting

Storyboarding more transitions between different scenes

Benefits to filming rehearsals on an iPhone

Being nickel and dimed on the software you need as a filmmaker

