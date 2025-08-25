According to reporting from Variety , Disney wants original ideas—specifically, the studio wants movies that will bring young men back to the brand. "Young men" in this case means Gen Z, ages 13-28.

Every studio wants to reach Gen Z, so that's not news. But it's unique that Disney is calling for original concepts after the MCU and Star Wars franchises have dominated its strategy for years.

Part of the issue likely lies in Variety's own characterization of the demo: "Numerous studies show that Gen Z men in particular are a lonely, gaming-obsessed group who were hampered in their formative years by COVID-19 lockdowns." (No citations are provided for those studies.)

According to the story, Disney, Sony Pictures, and Paramount each held a 10% market share of Gen Z ticket buyers last year, which sounds modest for a studio that dominated the box office .

But there's good news, too. 90% of Gen Z go to the movies regularly, along with 80% of millennials, according to Adweek .



At the same time, theatrical attendance has declined roughly 67% from 2019 to 2023, making every demographic precious.

A Minecraft Movie Credit: Warner Bros.

So, what's working elsewhere?

Warner Bros.' A Minecraft Movie propelled to nearly a billion-dollar haul because it connected to something Gen Z experienced as kids. The viral moments that followed—just search up "chicken jockey"—show how this generation engages differently with content.

Or think about the success of "Gentleminions" in 2022, where Gen Z audiences packed theaters in suits for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which demonstrates how this demographic can turn moviegoing into participatory experiences. Dressing up for movies isn't new, but that kind of involvement feels invigorating in post-pandemic theaters.

Either way, for filmmakers, this represents an opportunity.

Originality is valuable again. While studios have chased existing IP for years, Disney's pivot suggests that fresh concepts might actually have an easier path to development.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the studio wants "to put out great movies" (per Variety).

But understanding Gen Z means recognizing they're not just younger millennials. Their relationship with entertainment is fundamentally different. If that's your target audience, smart filmmakers will study what resonates with Gen Z, rather than making assumptions.

