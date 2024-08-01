While we’re not the ones personally roaming around Walmart stores looking for new pieces of video tech gear to announce, it’s always interesting when major new products get leaked early from the unlikeliest of places.

According to a well-known leaker account on X named Jasper Ellens , details about the forthcoming DJI Neo have been teased which we feel are worth sharing with you because—well—it’s actually pretty big news.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming DJI Neo and its 4K, lightweight, and highly affordable design.

The Latest Leak from DJI While DJI might be involved in a major legal battle, the company is still putting out quality products and continuing to reinvent itself as an attractive option for high-end video pros as well as amateur hobbyists. This new DJI Neo is perhaps more for the latter, but with 4K video recording and a surprisingly lightweight and affordable design, the Neo could end up being one of DJI’s most popular drones on the market once it truly does release. From this online leak which appears to be from a Walmart listing, the DJI Neo Fly More Combo is set to come in at just under $330 and would potentially become the lightest and most affordable full-featured DJI drone.

The Leaked DJI Neo Drone With a reported weight of just 135 grams (which is just about a third of a pound), the DJI Neo would be lighter than the DJI Mini SE (as well as just slightly heavier than the kid-focused DJI Tello). And, as others have pointed out online, this weight for the DJI Neo would be very close to the HoverAir1—so it would make sense for DJI to shoot for this number. The DJI Neo looks to be full-featured and includes a push button on-drone interface as well as a joystick controller in its kit version—which looks to be able to perform take-off and landing from your hand. There will most likely be some form of AI subject tracking as well as some propeller guards for indoor flying.