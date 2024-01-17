Best known for their drones and gimbal systems, DJI has been making a solid push into the ear-popping world of audio recording. And while we always celebrate more diversity in the market to help drive down prices and increase innovation, we’re also usually a bit dubious to try out those first ventures into a new realm.

However, with a brand as great as DJI, it’s been no surprise that they’ve excelled at entering the audio recording technology space. Their latest offering, their new DJI Mic 2, promises to be one of their best systems yet and aims to set a new benchmark (for them at least) in audio recording solutions.

Designed for content creators of any skill set, this easy-to-use microphone and recorder system should be a great option for those looking to improve their audio for video workflows for their small to DIY productions. Let’s take a look at all the DJI Mic 2 has to offer.

Introducing the DJI Mic 2 Tailored specifically for content creators of all experience levels (but in particular those shooting indie or DIY projects perhaps) the DJI Mic 2 is designed to be an option to help improve audio workflows for those who have most likely just been using on-camera options in the past. With a rise in smartphone content creators and entry-level mirrorless-camera shooters, this DJI Mic 2 should be an easy-to-use microphone and recorder system that offers a true wireless digital audio solution. The system can record clear and reliable audio at up to 820 inches away with its miniature clip-on omnidirectional mics and transmitters, plus it can double as backup recorders for more worry-free wireless production needs.

A Lead Forward in Audio Recording Technology Designed to include a tiny receiver that can either be mounted on a camera body or plugged directly into the Lightning/USB port of a smartphone or other device, the DJI Mic 2 is a true plug-and-play option that should be quick to set up and include a workflow that’s very easy to master. “DJI Mic 2 represents a leap forward in audio recording technology. We've combined high-quality recording functions, user-friendly designs, and noteworthy stability to empower content creators with the tools they need to capture extraordinary audio, no matter where their creativity takes them.” — Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. At its heart, the DJI Mic 2 should really shine in many different run-and-gun scenarios, whether that be capturing audio for one person speaking directly to camera in a vlog style, or recording interviews with multiple subjects, or even getting the authentic sounds of new adventures for travel videos. DJI Mic 2 Features DJI

Price and Availability Simply put, the DJI Mic 2 is a step forward for DJI in this audio space. It’s also a solid option to rival those developed by RODE for those looking to invest in their first audio mic and recording system as an upgrade to their in-camera solutions. The DJI Mic 2 is online and available to order and should start shipping right away. Here are its key specs and a purchase option link below. 2-Person Interviews, Videos, Streaming

Connects to Cameras, iOS/Android Devices

2 x Clip-On Transmitter/Recorder Mics

Compact Dual-Channel Receiver

Intelligent Noise Canceling

Records 14 Hours of Audio

32-Bit Float Internal Recording

Bright OLED Display, Headphone Out

Built-In Rechargeable Batteries

Up to 820' Wireless Range