As we covered last week when the bill was first brought in front of the House of Representatives, it seems more and more likely that DJI is right to be worried. The Countering CCP Drones Act, which is a de-facto DJI drone ban in the United States, is now one step closer to becoming passed into law.

We’re no constitutional experts here, but it sounds like it could be very bad news for DJI. Plus potentially very bad news for any DJI drone owners or shooters, plus anyone who works in the aerial cinematography or photography business.

Here’s everything we know so far, as well as what needs to happen next for a DJI drone ban to actually come to pass. Plus what DJI has shared from their end as well.

DJI Drone Ban Inches Closer According to reports from PetaPixel , there are still multiple more steps a bill like the Countering CCP Drones Act will need to go through to become law. Initially introduced last April by Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the bill still has to pass both House and Senate committee votes followed by passage in both houses of Congress, before finally being signed by the President. Now that the bill, which was bundled into the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, passed by a narrow margin in the House, it moves next to the Senate where it will again be debated and possibly amended before it’s voted on there as well. So, there’s still a lot of debate to be had. And, without getting into politics here, it sounds like this bill could end up being hotly contested by both sides depending on how things shake out. See on Instagram