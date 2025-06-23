While still not available in the United States, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is becoming somewhat of a sensation with the rest of the world.

With DJI’s ongoing battles to sell in the United States still being in limbo, the Mavic 4 Pro remains an intriguing option for those looking to try out the company’s new flagship camera drone, and an ideal option for all types of creative aerial photography and aerial videography projects.

In the hopes of DJI being able to eventually sell the Mavic 4 Pro in the US here soon, or for those reading from outside of the US, Freewell has designed some new ND32/PL filters that should help shooters better control exposure and reduce glare when flying in the sky.

Let’s look at these new ND32/PL filters for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.





Freewell ND32/PL Filters for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro Designed to be used to control exposure and reduce glare on your DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone cameras. These Freewell ND32/PL Filters for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro should help shoot in bright conditions. Created to be easy to use, these snap-on filters will be able to reduce the gimbal camera's exposure level by five stops. Plus, with their lightweight design, they shouldn’t have any adverse effects when operating your drones in the skies. Here are some of the main features: Balanced exposure: Reduces light by five stops, ideal for bright daylight, providing smooth motion blur and optimal exposure for clear, high-quality shots.

Polarizer for clarity: Minimizes reflections from water, glass, and wet roads, boosting color saturation and contrast for vibrant, striking visuals.

Gimbal-safe fit: Freewell's gimbal-safe technology ensures a secure attachment to your Mavic 4 Pro, offering stable, shake-free footage without straining the gimbal.

Premium optics: Crafted from high-quality optical glass, ensuring sharp, true-to-life colors and distortion-free aerial footage.

Price and Availability These new Freewill ND32/PL filters for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro are out now; however, they might only be available via special order currently on B&H. Feel free to check out the full specs and purchase options below. 1.5 Optical Density

Polarizer for Vivid Images

High-Quality Optical Glass

Gimbal-Safe Fit