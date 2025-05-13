The new, long-anticipated, highly debated DJI drone is here. And despite potential bans and tariffs threatening the Chinese-based company, DJI has still found a way to develop and release a highly capable new drone for your aerial cinematography needs.

Set to feature a nice array of specs and features for high-end aerial cinematography with its triple-camera system and improved aerodynamics, plus some impressive photo and video recording capabilities, this new DJI Mavic 4 Pro could be the company’s most popular aerial cinematography option to date.

Let’s look at the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and explore what it could offer you.

Introducing the DJI Mavic 4 Pro Set to help DJI elevate the world of aerial cinematography once again, the Mavic 4 Pro Drone from DJI is a large leap forward in both design and functionality. The standard hanging gimbal of the previous generation is gone, now replaced with a ball-shaped 360° Infinity Gimbal at the front of the body, which should help improve the Mavic 4 Pro's aerodynamics. Within the Mavic 4 Pro, users will find an upgraded triple-camera system. The wide-angle Hasselblad now offers 100MP stills, an adjustable aperture, and up to 6K60 HDR video. This is joined by a 48MP medium tele and 50MP standard tele for 4K60 HDR video. Low-light shooting is another big focus and calling card of the Mavic 4 Pro with a 0.1-lux nightscape omnidirectional obstacle avoidance system and front LiDAR. Additionally, video transmission, flight time, vertical shooting, and vehicle tracking have all been improved.

An Infinity Gimbal and Beyond Another notable new feature of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is the unique ball-shaped Infinity Gimbal that is set to offer a wide range of movement that includes 360° of rotation. This allows aerial videographers to achieve aerial Dutch angles and other creative, dramatic, and gravity-defying movements. It is also capable of 70° upward shooting, letting you capture the awe-inspiring framing of mountains and tall urban structures. Within this Infinity Gimbal is a trio of camera lenses that will further let pilots cover image and video capture of a huge variety of content, with an emphasis on nature, architecture, and wildlife. The most advanced is a Hasselblad-designed 100MP wide-angle lens with an adjustable aperture for capturing clean low-light shots and 10-ray starburst effects. Video recording will top out at a stunning 6K60 HDR with support for the Hasselblad Natural Color Solution (HNCS), a renowned standard of color fidelity. A 48MP medium tele also joins it for compressed perspectives that highlight subjects for portraits, and a 50MP standard tele for incredibly clear long-range results that reduce depth perception and flatten perspective. All three share an enviable set of additional features.

Price and Availability There’s a lot more to explore about the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, including improved tracking and video transmission technology. But, in short, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest aerial drone cinematography technology, DJI is still leading the pack. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 3-Axis 360° Infinity Gimbal

6K60 HDR 100MP Hasselblad Wide Lens

4K60 HDR 48MP Medium Tele Lens

4K60 HDR 50MP Tele Lens

Up to 70° Upward Shooting

0.1-Lux Night Omnidirectional Avoidance

Front-Facing LiDAR Sensor

ActiveTrack 360 Subject/Vehicle Tracking

O4+ Transmission with 18.6-Mile Range

DJI RC 2 Remote Included