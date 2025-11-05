We know there aren’t many of you out there that are shooting feature (or even short) films on your smartphone, despite the best efforts of Steven Soderbergh to make that a thing. Yet, even if it’s not specifically for indie filmmaking, the DIY spirit of run-and-gun video remains alive in the world of content creation.

And new tools like the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal bring some incredible capabilities, including advanced tracking and a wide array of helpful features, for those looking to get the most out of their mobile smartphone video setups.

Let’s look at the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 and what it has to offer.





DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Smartphone Gimbal Advanced subject tracking is the main selling point for this new Osmo Mobile. A follow-up to the popular Osmo Mobile 7, this Mobile 8 version brings a new Multifunctional Module and ActiveTrack 7.0 technology. The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is set to include a magnetic phone clamp that supports smartphones up to 3.3" wide in a fast mounting interface, a built-in extension arm and tripod, as well as the OM Multifunctional Module for improved pets and humans tracking technology, gesture control, and a fill light. Some other notable updates and improvements are set to include the ability to directly connect with support for Apple DockKit, a USB-C output for charging your camera, and a counterweight mounting hole for adding an optional counterweight.

3-Axis Stabilization and ActiveTrack 7.0 As mentioned above, stabilization and advanced tracking have improved as the Osmo Mobile 8 will now feature improved stability over longer distances with the updated ActiveTrack 7.0, which can automatically track body shapes to track human or pet subjects without needing to make a manual selection. Users will even be able to track subjects even after they leave the frame using automatic zooming and gimbal movements for continuous filming. The Smart Capture feature will be able to detect multiple subjects and allow you to effortlessly switch by tapping on your phone's screen. Smooth tracking pinpoints your preferred subject, whether a person or family pet, and maintains continuous tracking regardless of movement or obstruction, too.

Price and Availability As is the case with all of these smartphone gimbal options, the DJI Osmo Mobile 8 is quite affordable and made for beginners or pros. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Extendable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Auto-Track Humans/Pets

Magnetic Phone Clamp, Robust Motors

10.6 oz Load Capacity, 10-Hour Battery

Built-In Tripod and Extension Rod

ActiveTrack 7.0, Follow, Dual Lens Boost

Supports Smartphones up to 3.3" Wide

Intelligent Features with DJI Mimo App

Supports Phone Charging via USB-C

Direct Smartphone & DJI Mic Pairing