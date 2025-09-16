In both exciting and extremely disappointing news for camera drone enthusiasts and other aerial cinematographer types, DJI is teasing a possible new camera drone that could be quite appealing. Teased in a video as a “Pro in Mini” concept, this potential new DJI Mini Pro drone could be an affordable, yet powerful, new camera drone.

However, the rub is that it also could be a great new drone that isn’t available in the US. We’ll have to wait to see, but DJI could opt to keep more of their new products out of US markets like they’ve done most notably with the Mavic 4 Pro as a way to fight back, or give up, against US tariffs and potential drone bans.

Here’s everything we know about this “Pro in Mini” announcement.

DJI Pro in Mini Teaser

Posted on DJI’s social channels, all of the messaging we get is just one line of text which reads “Pro in Mini.” While it isn’t perfectly cut and dry, this does appear to reference a new Mini Pro camera drone that could likely be a follow-up to the popular DJI Mini 4 Pro.

We do also get a short video that showcases a camera system that features a 24mm camera lens with an f/1.8 aperture. It also looks like it’s a 1-inch sensor, all signs of a solid camera system that would be fun to try out in the skies, ideally for a nice and affordable price point.

The video teases a full announcement set to come on September 17, 2025 at 8 AM (EDT), so we won’t have to wait long to hear what it is—and if it’s going to be available in the US or not. We’ll update y’all tomorrow when the news officially drops!

