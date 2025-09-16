In both exciting and extremely disappointing news for camera drone enthusiasts and other aerial cinematographer types, DJI is teasing a possible new camera drone that could be quite appealing. Teased in a video as a “Pro in Mini” concept, this potential new DJI Mini Pro drone could be an affordable, yet powerful, new camera drone.

However, the rub is that it also could be a great new drone that isn’t available in the US. We’ll have to wait to see, but DJI could opt to keep more of their new products out of US markets like they’ve done most notably with the Mavic 4 Pro as a way to fight back, or give up, against US tariffs and potential drone bans.

Here’s everything we know about this “Pro in Mini” announcement.