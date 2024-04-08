Look, it's all over the news today, so you know we had to talk about it here: there's about to be a full eclipse. Now, eclipses are in lots of movies and TV shows, they're used to mark changes in a character, to help people get out of problems, and just look cool on screen.

So today, I wanted to go over the best eclipses in film and TV.

Let's dive in.

Top 10 Eclipses in Movies and TV 1. The Eclipse: The Courtship of Sun and Moon (1907) This whimsical silent film by Georges Méliés is one of the earliest cinematic depictions of an eclipse. With playful anthropomorphism, the sun and moon engage in a cosmic flirtation before a climactic eclipse scene—suggestive of a celestial consummation. 2. Barabbas (1961) This historical drama features a hauntingly beautiful and historically accurate portrayal of a total solar eclipse. The darkness descending during the crucifixion of Jesus heightens the film's emotional impact and adds a layer of biblical symbolism. 3. Dolores Claiborne (1995) In this thriller, a total solar eclipse marks a turning point for the protagonist, Dolores. It's a pivotal moment where Dolores confronts painful memories and makes a life-changing decision. The eclipse mirrors her internal struggle and the sudden darkness fuels her resolve. 4. Apocalypto (2006) Mel Gibson's "Apocalypto" uses a solar eclipse as a tool of manipulation. Mayan leaders exploit a solar eclipse, interpreting it as a sign from the gods demanding human sacrifice. This scene underscores themes of power, religion, and fear. 5. Teen Wolf (2011-2017) Eclipses are recurring motifs in MTV's supernatural drama series. A lunar eclipse is particularly significant—it strips werewolves of their powers, putting the characters in vulnerable situations. Eclipses serve as a recurring element of suspense and danger. 6. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Stanley Kubrick's iconic science-fiction film opens with a striking alignment. A breathtaking eclipse of the Sun by the Earth and the Moon becomes a visual metaphor for the dawn of a new era and the themes of human evolution. 7. A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court (1949) A savvy time traveler in this musical comedy uses his knowledge of solar eclipses to outsmart his captors. He pretends to hold power over the sun, gaining influence in King Arthur's Court and proving that knowledge is indeed power. 8. Ladyhawke (1985) In this fantasy film, a magical curse prevents two lovers from being together except for a fleeting moment during dawn and dusk. Eclipses serve as poignant symbols of their separation and the impossible nature of their love story. 9. The Watcher in the Woods (1980) The chilling atmosphere of this Disney horror film is amplified by a total solar eclipse. The eclipse serves as a catalyst for supernatural occurrences, blurring the line between reality and the otherworldly, creating a lingering sense of unease. 10. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The eclipse in the Twilight franchise is significant in terms of plot development. It provides a temporary respite from the ongoing conflict between vampires and werewolves, allowing them to convene for an important strategy meeting.

Eclipses in film and television go beyond visual spectacle. They represent moments of transition, danger, and the unsettling power of forces beyond our control. As we continue to explore the cosmos on screen, it’s certain that eclipses will remain a captivating cinematic tool.

So enjoy the eclipse today and let me know what you think in the comments.