AI is here to stay, and a new competition is giving you the chance to be at the forefront of the movement.

The Chroma Awards, a new competition organized by AI audio company ElevenLabs, is calling for submissions for its inaugural competition. The competition is looking for the best in AI-powered filmmaking, music videos, and games, and it's a great opportunity for you to get your work in front of a global audience.

Presented by Google Cloud, Freepik, fal, Dreamina AI, and CapCut, the Chroma Awards wants to "educate, empower, and spotlight the next generation of artists and showcase how AI can empower human creativity."

"Through this initiative we hope to unite creators, communities, and companies across the world to bring emerging technology and creative talent together in dialogue," said Matty Shimura, from the Chroma Awards. "We're incredibly grateful to our partners for their support in bringing this competition to life, and we look forward to seeing the fantastic ways the creative community uses these free trials in their submissions."

Your browser does not support the video tag. Credit: Chroma Awards

How to Enter

Submissions are now open in three main divisions: Film, Music Videos, and Games. Each project can only be entered into one category, but there's no limit to how many projects you can submit.

The deadline for submissions is November 3, 2025, at 11:45 PM PT. Judging will take place in three rounds, with the winners announced in a livestream on December 7, 2025. To be eligible, your project must have been made after February 1, 2025.

Judging Criteria

A panel of judges, which includes No Film School's own Jourdan Aldredge, from both the traditional and AI industries, will be looking for projects that demonstrate "emotional resonance, thematic adherence, demonstrated creativity, high production value, and sound design."

For more information and to submit your project, head over to the Chroma Awards website. Also, check out our podcast episode where our host, GG Hawkins, chats with Matty Shimura from ElevenLabs about the upcoming Chroma Awards, as well as the intersection of AI and creativity in filmmaking.