Does Your Movie or TV Show Deserve a Femme Fatale Character?

Every time I watch a classic movie, I am on the lookout for the femme fatale. She's a timeless archetype that has a lot of fun uses.

In my own writing. I also love trying to subvert this idea and pay homage to the classic film noir of the 1940s and modern thrillers and dramas.

This captivating character type has been a staple of movies and TV for decades and it makes it crucial that you know what they are and how they'll work.

In this article, we'll explore her in Hollywood, examine why this character type has remained relevant for so many years, and look at some of the most iconic examples of the femme fatale in film and TV.

So join us as we delve into the fascinating world of the femme fatale and discover why this intriguing character type continues to captivate audiences.

Let's dive in.

Femme Fatale Definition

A femme fatale is a stock character in fiction, especially in noir and detective fiction, who is a seductive and manipulative woman who uses her charm and sexuality to ensnare and manipulate men.

The term "femme fatale" is French and literally means "fatal woman".

Where Do We Find Femme Fatale Characters?

In literature, film, and other forms of media, the femme fatale is often depicted as a dangerous and unpredictable figure who lures men into dangerous or deadly situations. She is often portrayed as being motivated by greed, power, or revenge.

The femme fatale is typically a complicated and mysterious character who is both attractive and repelling and who keeps the audience guessing about her true motives and intentions.

In many cases, the femme fatale is depicted as playing a central role in the story, using her wits and cunning to manipulate the male characters and advance her own goals. She is often seen as a challenge to the traditional gender roles of women and men, and as a symbol of the dangerous and unpredictable nature of desire.

'Basic Instinct' Credit: TriStar Pictures

What Are Some Famous Femme Fatale Movies?

Here are some famous femme fatale movies and the reasons why they are considered to be iconic examples of the genre:

Double Indemnity (1944) - Directed by Billy Wilder, this classic film noir stars Barbara Stanwyck as a married woman who plots to kill her husband with the help of an insurance salesman. The film is considered a classic example of the femme fatale genre, and Stanwyck's performance is often cited as one of the greatest in film noir. Out of the Past(1947) - Directed by Jacques Tourneur, this film noir stars Jane Greer as a mysterious woman who manipulates a private detective and drags him into a web of danger and deceit. Greer's performance as the femme fatale is considered one of the best in the genre. Mildred Pierce (1945) - Directed by Michael Curtiz, this film noir stars Joan Crawford as a single mother who becomes involved with a wealthy man and finds herself caught up in a dangerous and complicated love triangle. Crawford's performance as the determined and ambitious Mildred is often cited as one of the greatest in film noir. Gilda (1946) - Directed by Charles Vidor, this film noir stars Rita Hayworth as a mysterious and alluring woman who becomes involved with two men, one of whom is her husband. Hayworth's performance as Gilda, with her iconic "Put the Blame on Mame" dance scene, is considered one of the most iconic depictions of the femme fatale in film. Chinatown (1974) - Directed by Roman Polanski, this film noir stars Faye Dunaway as a mysterious woman who hires a private detective to investigate her husband's death, only to reveal a much more complex and dangerous situation. Dunaway's performance as the enigmatic and dangerous Evelyn Mulwray is considered one of the best in the genre.

These films are considered classic examples of the femme fatale genre due to the powerful and seductive performances of the female lead characters, and their intricate and dangerous plots that keep the audience engaged and on edge.

'Mildred Pierce' Credit: Warner Brothers

What Are Some Famous Femme Fatale TV Shows

Here are some famous TV shows that feature femme fatale characters and the reasons why they are considered to be iconic examples of the genre:

Breaking Bad(2008-2013) - This critically acclaimed drama features Skyler White (played by Anna Gunn) as a complex and enigmatic character who becomes embroiled in her husband's dangerous criminal activities. Skyler's evolution from a passive housewife to a cunning and resourceful player in the criminal underworld is considered one of the show's standout arcs. Mad Men (2007-2015) - This award-winning drama features several strong and seductive female characters, including Joan Harris (played by Christina Hendricks) and Peggy Olson (played by Elisabeth Moss). Both Joan and Peggy use their intelligence and cunning to navigate the male-dominated world of advertising in the 1960s, and their evolution over the course of the series is considered one of the show's greatest strengths. The Sopranos (1999-2007) - This groundbreaking drama features several complex and dangerous female characters, including Carmela Soprano (played by Edie Falco), who uses her intelligence and social skills to protect her family and advance her own interests. Carmela's evolution from a passive housewife to a powerful player in her own right is considered one of the show's standout arcs. Killing Eve (2018-present) - This critically acclaimed series features Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) as a charismatic and dangerous assassin who becomes embroiled in a cat-and-mouse game with a security agent (played by Sandra Oh). Villanelle's seductive and unpredictable nature is a central part of the show's appeal, and Comer's performance has been widely praised. Fargo (2014-present) - This anthology series features several strong and dangerous female characters, including Nikki Swango (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and V.M. Varga (played by David Thewlis). Both characters use their intelligence and cunning to manipulate their male counterparts and advance their own interests. Their complex and unpredictable nature is a central part of the show's appeal.

These TV shows are considered iconic examples of the femme fatale genre due to the strong and seductive performances of the female lead characters and their intricate and dangerous storylines that keep the audience engaged and on edge.

'Killing Eve' Credit: IMG

Why Are Femme Fatale Characters So Important to Hollywood?

Femme fatale characters have been a staple of Hollywood for many years due to several reasons:

Sexuality and Mystery - Femme fatales are often depicted as sexually confident and alluring women who use their charm and wit to manipulate men. This combination of sexuality and mystery makes them fascinating characters to audiences and creates an air of unpredictability that keeps the audience engaged. Gender Relations - Femme fatales provides a commentary on gender relations and power dynamics in society. They are often depicted as challenging traditional gender roles and using their intelligence and cunning to gain the upper hand in male-dominated environments. Conflict and Tension - Femme fatales often play a central role in creating conflict and tension in a story. Their actions and motivations are often shrouded in mystery, making it difficult for the other characters (and the audience) to predict what they will do next. Character Development - Femme fatale characters are often complex and multi-faceted, making them interesting and engaging characters to follow. They often undergo significant character development over the course of a story, which can provide a powerful emotional arc for audiences to follow. Iconic Performances - Many of the most iconic femme fatale characters have been brought to life by some of Hollywood's most talented actors, including Barbara Stanwyck, Lauren Bacall, Joan Crawford, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. These memorable performances have helped to cement the femme fatale as an enduring archetype in Hollywood.

'Mad Men' Credit: AMC

Does Your Movie or TV Show Deserve a Femme Fatale Character?

Whether or not a movie or TV show deserves a femme fatale character is a decision that ultimately depends on the creative vision and goals of the filmmakers. However, here are some factors to consider:

Themes - If your story explores themes related to power dynamics, gender relations, or the manipulation of men, a femme fatale character might be a good fit. Plot - If your story requires a character who can create conflict and tension, a femme fatale character can be a powerful tool for achieving that. Tone - If your story is meant to be dark, mysterious, or suspenseful, a femme fatale character can help to reinforce these elements. Character Development - If you want to create a complex, multi-faceted character who undergoes significant development over the course of the story, a femme fatale character can provide a powerful emotional arc for audiences to follow.

Ultimately, whether or not a femme fatale character is appropriate for your movie or TV show will depend on your specific goals as a filmmaker and the themes, tone, and plot of your story.

If you decide that a femme fatale character is right for your story, make sure to approach this trope in a nuanced and thoughtful way that challenges stereotypes and subverts expectations.

'Body Heat' Credit: Warner Bros.

Summing up the Femme Fatale Character in Film and TV

The femme fatale trope in movies and TV refers to a recurring type of character who is often depicted as a seductive and mysterious woman who uses her sexuality and wit to manipulate men and advance her own interests.

These characters are often central to the conflict and tension in a story, and their unpredictable nature keeps the audience engaged. They are also often used to comment on gender relations and power dynamics in society.

Iconic performances by talented actors have helped to establish the femme fatale as an enduring archetype in Hollywood, and this trope continues to be a popular and relevant character type in movies and TV.

