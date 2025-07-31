This week on the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman sit down with filmmaker and producer Matthew Scheffler, whose unique path through the industry includes five seasons of field producing for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and producing shows like Random Acts of Flyness and Black Twitter: A People's History.

Matthew shares his journey from faking his way into the industry to directing his own Victorian horror short, The Traveler, while raising three kids and navigating the shifting landscape of indie filmmaking. The episode also revisits the growing frustration that Vimeo users in the UK and EU face due to regulatory changes, sparking a larger conversation on platform responsibility and the future of video hosting for filmmakers.

In this episode, we discuss: How Matthew went from commercials in Boston to producing Emmy-winning segments for Last Week Tonight

The real challenges of transitioning from production roles into directing

How working in production sharpened his creative instincts

The long road to making The Traveler, a Victorian horror short shot on Staten Island

Why Vimeo has become inaccessible in the UK/EU and what it means for indie filmmakers

A listener’s UK-based perspective on the loss of Staff Picks and public search

Vimeo’s official response to the criticism and the broader implications of global tech regulation

Guests: Matthew Scheffler

