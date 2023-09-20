[Editor's Note: No Film School asked Adrijana Lazarevic to collect these 99 templates because of her expertise working with filmmakers at Filestage.io.]

No one really feels like doing paperwork, but let’s be honest: no good film comes without organization and planning.

That’s where templates can help you out. I work at a startup that creates software for filmmakers, and we see how busy you are every day, so we collected the most helpful templates, guides, and checklists out there to make your life a little easier.

They really help save time for what matters most: letting your creativity flow and producing breathtaking movies that won’t be forgotten. We've also covered the topic of free filmmaker documents before, as well as how you can use free templates for production reports.

The categories covered in this list are: Script Prep/Pre-production, Storyboard/Mood Board Templates, Shot List Templates, Script Breakdown Sheets, Budgeting, Accounting, Personnel/Cast Forms, Insurance Forms, Equipment Documents, Production/Shooting, and Music Releases.

Script Prep/Pre-production

Much of your planning happens well before production, including trying to get investors on board and starting to determine who your audience will be. Here are some templates for early steps, including a form for "optioning" a story that you want to produce, and a director's worksheet that lays out what you'd like to see happen in each scene.

1. Director’s Worksheet - Film Contracts

2. Guide to Formatting a Screenplay - Final Draft

3. Literary Option & Purchase - Sonnyboo

4. Ultimate Creative Brief - Filestage

5. Cinematography Pre-Production Checklist - Film Contracts

6.Buyer Persona Template - Filestage

Storyboard/Mood Board Templates

Storyboarding is a cornerstone of the filmmaking process. A storyboard is a sequence of drawings that paint a picture of the your storyline, showing the structure of, and vision for, key scenes. We've also included a moodboard sheet for establishing the visual style of your film.

7. Moodboard Template - Filestage

8. Storyboard - Filestage

9. Storyboard - Sonnyboo

10. Storyboard - Filmsourcing

11. TV Storyboard - Film Contracts

Shot List Template

Organization is the key to a successful shoot. With the help of a shot list, you can easily arrange single shots within any given scene. You can determine, for example, the number of shots necessary to capture a particular action most effectively. Give it a try with one of these practical templates.

12. Shot List - Film Contracts

13. Shot List - Learnaboutfilm

14. Shot List - LAvideoFilmmaker

15. Camera Shot List - Filmsourcing

16. Camera Shot List Advanced - Filmsourcing

Script Breakdown Sheets

Here you can find helpful templates providing detailed descriptions of scenes, and the equipment and personnel assigned to each one. This way, you never lose sight, and can make sure everything is going according to plan.

17. Script Breakdown Sheet - Studiobinder

18. Breakdown Sheet - Michael Wiese Books

19. Script Breakdown Sheet - Sonnyboo

Budgeting

While making a film, you or your producer have to keep a lot of things in mind and, before you know it, you can easily go over budget. This compilation of templates will help make sure that you don't lose sight of your financial statements. Some of them additionally provide examples of budgeting.

20. Sample Budget - Sonnyboo

21. Budget and Invoice Template - Fstoppers

22. Film Budget Top Sheet - Making the Movie

23. Questions & Budget Creation - Michael Wiese Books

Accounting Records

Once you have a budget, you have to actually do the accounting. Maintaining an overview of your finances and money flow is crucial. Check your financial resources by making notes of their movement. These forms will help you keep track.

Inflows 30

24. Amount Received - Film Contracts

25. Cash or Sales Receipt - Film Contracts

26. Promissory Note - Film Contracts

Outflows

27. Daily Cost Overview - Film Contracts

28. Cash Flow Sheet/PO Log - StudioBinder

29. Final Cast List SAG-UBCP - Film Contracts

General Forms

30. Check Request - Film Contracts

31. Invoice Template - Going Freelance

32. Simple Invoice Template - Steve Hall Video

33. Expense Report - HowtoFilmschool

Personnel Forms

From general contracts and agreements to crew templates, many of these forms are necessary to lay out a foundation for the business behind your film and get a good team on board.

Cast & Crew Lists

34. Crew Contact List - Filmsourcing

35. Cast and Crew List - Studiobinder

36. Cast List - Film Contracts

Crew Deal Memos, Contracts and Agreements

37. Crew Deal Memo - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative

38. Writers Deal Memo - Film Contracts

39. Deal Memos - Film Contracts

40. Producer Contract - ISP Group Inc

41. Producer Video Release & Contract - Film Contracts

42. Contractor Agreements - Film Contracts

43. Photographer Work For Hire - ISP Group Inc

44. Producer Agreement (Short Form) - Film Contracts

45. Producer Agreement - Sonnyboo

46. Producer’s Royalty Attachment - ISP Group Inc

47. Executive Employment Agreement - ISP Group Inc

Partnership Documents

48. General Proxy - ISP Group Inc

49. Consulting Agreement - ISP Group Inc

50. Investor Suitability - ISP Group Inc

51. General Partnership Agreement - ISP Group Inc

52. Joint Venture Agreement 1 - ISP Group Inc

53. Loanout Agreement - Film Contracts

Cast Forms

54. Basic Actor Info Sheet - Sonnyboo

55. Casting Sheet - Film Contracts

56. Cast Scene Number Breakdown - Film Contracts

57. Cast Deal Memo - Film Contracts

58. Actor Contract - Sonnyboo

59. Freelance Actors Contract - Film Contracts

Appearance Releases

60. Personal Release - Film Contracts

61. Talent Release - PremiumBlog

62. Actor Release - Film Contracts

63. Freelance Performer Agreement - Film Contracts

64. Actor Player Casting Agreement - Film Contracts

65. Nudity Rider for Casting Agreement - Film Contracts

So you found the most suitable locations to portray your vision. Now, as with everything else, you need to do the paperwork and take care of business These templates have you covered. But also don't forget to read our primer on locations in the first place!

Site Info

66. Location Contact List - Film Contracts

67. Location Scouting - Filmsourcing

68. Location Fact Sheet - PremiumBeat

69. Location Information Sheet - Film Contracts

70. Cinematography Location Information Form - Film Contracts

Contracts & Releases

71. Location Contract - Film Contracts

72. Production Location Contract - Film Contracts

73. Location Release - PremiumBeat

74. Production Location Release - Film Contracts

75. Location Agreement - Sonnyboo

Insurance Forms

Keep in mind that life doesn’t always have a bright side. Especially when it comes to accidents or health problems. Therefore, always insure your crew, yourself and the equipment. These templates will get you started.

76. Insurance Claim Worksheet Personal - Film Contracts

77. Actor Insurance Claim Worksheet - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative

78. Insurance Claim Worksheet Damage - Film Contracts

79. Insurance Claim Worksheet Automobile Accident - Film Contracts

80. Injury / Illness Report Form - Film Contracts

Equipment Documents

A movie is usually not made by a smartphone in one hand and a music player in the other. You need a whole bunch of stuff, plus, you have to deal with it. Cameras, recorders, lights, a whole set, and so on; all this has its price and needs to be paid attention to. These forms can help.

81. Box / Equipment Rental Inventory - Film Contracts

82. Equipment List - Dependent Films

83. Video Equipment Rental Agreement - Film Contracts

84. Special Camera Rigging Authorization - Film Contracts

Production/Shooting Forms

You've got your cast & crew, locations, and equipment and now you're onto the shoot: the time when staying organized is most crucial. To avoid slip-ups, interruptions or any other negative factors that make your life as director harder than it should be, use these forms. This list includes call sheets, your essential tool for communicating requirements with everyone on set.

Production Papers

85. Production Tracking Form - Film Contracts

86. Filming Notice - Filmsourcing

87. Production Requirement - Film Contracts

Daily Tracking

88. Shot Log - Film Contracts

89. Scene / Take Log - Film Contracts

90. Daily Production Report - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative

91. Continuity Log Sheet - Filmsourcing

92. Actors Production Time Report - Film Contracts

Call Sheets

93. Call Sheet - G-Casper

94. Call Sheet - Cast and Crew Call

95. Call Sheet - Filmsourcing

96. Call Sheet Cast - G-Casper

Music Releases

Imagine movies without any music—unthinkable! Music is an essential part of a film experience. But, just as films have their patents and rights of use and enjoyment, sounds and music do too. And the legal use of music can be complicated. Here are some of the papers that help you do things right.

97. Sound Report - Filmsourcing

98. Music Reference - Filmsourcing

99. Music Release - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative

