Every Filmmaking Form You'll Ever Need in 99 Free Templates
Ease your workload (and your mind) with these free templates for everything from storyboarding to contracts to accounting.
[Editor's Note: No Film School asked Adrijana Lazarevic to collect these 99 templates because of her expertise working with filmmakers at Filestage.io.]
No one really feels like doing paperwork, but let’s be honest: no good film comes without organization and planning.
That’s where templates can help you out. I work at a startup that creates software for filmmakers, and we see how busy you are every day, so we collected the most helpful templates, guides, and checklists out there to make your life a little easier.
They really help save time for what matters most: letting your creativity flow and producing breathtaking movies that won’t be forgotten. We've also covered the topic of free filmmaker documents before, as well as how you can use free templates for production reports.
The categories covered in this list are: Script Prep/Pre-production, Storyboard/Mood Board Templates, Shot List Templates, Script Breakdown Sheets, Budgeting, Accounting, Personnel/Cast Forms, Insurance Forms, Equipment Documents, Production/Shooting, and Music Releases.
Script Prep/Pre-production
Much of your planning happens well before production, including trying to get investors on board and starting to determine who your audience will be. Here are some templates for early steps, including a form for "optioning" a story that you want to produce, and a director's worksheet that lays out what you'd like to see happen in each scene.
1. Director’s Worksheet - Film Contracts
2. Guide to Formatting a Screenplay - Final Draft
3. Literary Option & Purchase - Sonnyboo
4. Ultimate Creative Brief - Filestage
5. Cinematography Pre-Production Checklist - Film Contracts
6.Buyer Persona Template - Filestage
Storyboard/Mood Board Templates
Storyboarding is a cornerstone of the filmmaking process. A storyboard is a sequence of drawings that paint a picture of the your storyline, showing the structure of, and vision for, key scenes. We've also included a moodboard sheet for establishing the visual style of your film.
7. Moodboard Template - Filestage
8. Storyboard - Filestage
9. Storyboard - Sonnyboo
10. Storyboard - Filmsourcing
11. TV Storyboard - Film Contracts
Shot List Template
Organization is the key to a successful shoot. With the help of a shot list, you can easily arrange single shots within any given scene. You can determine, for example, the number of shots necessary to capture a particular action most effectively. Give it a try with one of these practical templates.
12. Shot List - Film Contracts
13. Shot List - Learnaboutfilm
14. Shot List - LAvideoFilmmaker
15. Camera Shot List - Filmsourcing
16. Camera Shot List Advanced - Filmsourcing
Script Breakdown Sheets
Here you can find helpful templates providing detailed descriptions of scenes, and the equipment and personnel assigned to each one. This way, you never lose sight, and can make sure everything is going according to plan.
17. Script Breakdown Sheet - Studiobinder
18. Breakdown Sheet - Michael Wiese Books
19. Script Breakdown Sheet - Sonnyboo
Budgeting
While making a film, you or your producer have to keep a lot of things in mind and, before you know it, you can easily go over budget. This compilation of templates will help make sure that you don't lose sight of your financial statements. Some of them additionally provide examples of budgeting.
20. Sample Budget - Sonnyboo
21. Budget and Invoice Template - Fstoppers
22. Film Budget Top Sheet - Making the Movie
23. Questions & Budget Creation - Michael Wiese Books
Accounting Records
Once you have a budget, you have to actually do the accounting. Maintaining an overview of your finances and money flow is crucial. Check your financial resources by making notes of their movement. These forms will help you keep track.
Inflows 30
24. Amount Received - Film Contracts
25. Cash or Sales Receipt - Film Contracts
26. Promissory Note - Film Contracts
Outflows
27. Daily Cost Overview - Film Contracts
28. Cash Flow Sheet/PO Log - StudioBinder
29. Final Cast List SAG-UBCP - Film Contracts
General Forms
30. Check Request - Film Contracts
31. Invoice Template - Going Freelance
32. Simple Invoice Template - Steve Hall Video
33. Expense Report - HowtoFilmschool
Personnel Forms
From general contracts and agreements to crew templates, many of these forms are necessary to lay out a foundation for the business behind your film and get a good team on board.
Cast & Crew Lists
34. Crew Contact List - Filmsourcing
35. Cast and Crew List - Studiobinder
36. Cast List - Film Contracts
Crew Deal Memos, Contracts and Agreements
37. Crew Deal Memo - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative
38. Writers Deal Memo - Film Contracts
39. Deal Memos - Film Contracts
40. Producer Contract - ISP Group Inc
41. Producer Video Release & Contract - Film Contracts
42. Contractor Agreements - Film Contracts
43. Photographer Work For Hire - ISP Group Inc
44. Producer Agreement (Short Form) - Film Contracts
45. Producer Agreement - Sonnyboo
46. Producer’s Royalty Attachment - ISP Group Inc
47. Executive Employment Agreement - ISP Group Inc
Partnership Documents
48. General Proxy - ISP Group Inc
49. Consulting Agreement - ISP Group Inc
50. Investor Suitability - ISP Group Inc
51. General Partnership Agreement - ISP Group Inc
52. Joint Venture Agreement 1 - ISP Group Inc
53. Loanout Agreement - Film Contracts
Cast Forms
54. Basic Actor Info Sheet - Sonnyboo
55. Casting Sheet - Film Contracts
56. Cast Scene Number Breakdown - Film Contracts
57. Cast Deal Memo - Film Contracts
58. Actor Contract - Sonnyboo
59. Freelance Actors Contract - Film Contracts
Appearance Releases
60. Personal Release - Film Contracts
61. Talent Release - PremiumBlog
62. Actor Release - Film Contracts
63. Freelance Performer Agreement - Film Contracts
64. Actor Player Casting Agreement - Film Contracts
65. Nudity Rider for Casting Agreement - Film Contracts
Location Scouting
So you found the most suitable locations to portray your vision. Now, as with everything else, you need to do the paperwork and take care of business These templates have you covered. But also don't forget to read our primer on locations in the first place!
Site Info
66. Location Contact List - Film Contracts
67. Location Scouting - Filmsourcing
68. Location Fact Sheet - PremiumBeat
69. Location Information Sheet - Film Contracts
70. Cinematography Location Information Form - Film Contracts
Contracts & Releases
71. Location Contract - Film Contracts
72. Production Location Contract - Film Contracts
73. Location Release - PremiumBeat
74. Production Location Release - Film Contracts
75. Location Agreement - Sonnyboo
Insurance Forms
Keep in mind that life doesn’t always have a bright side. Especially when it comes to accidents or health problems. Therefore, always insure your crew, yourself and the equipment. These templates will get you started.
76. Insurance Claim Worksheet Personal - Film Contracts
77. Actor Insurance Claim Worksheet - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative
78. Insurance Claim Worksheet Damage - Film Contracts
79. Insurance Claim Worksheet Automobile Accident - Film Contracts
80. Injury / Illness Report Form - Film Contracts
Equipment Documents
A movie is usually not made by a smartphone in one hand and a music player in the other. You need a whole bunch of stuff, plus, you have to deal with it. Cameras, recorders, lights, a whole set, and so on; all this has its price and needs to be paid attention to. These forms can help.
81. Box / Equipment Rental Inventory - Film Contracts
82. Equipment List - Dependent Films
83. Video Equipment Rental Agreement - Film Contracts
84. Special Camera Rigging Authorization - Film Contracts
Production/Shooting Forms
You've got your cast & crew, locations, and equipment and now you're onto the shoot: the time when staying organized is most crucial. To avoid slip-ups, interruptions or any other negative factors that make your life as director harder than it should be, use these forms. This list includes call sheets, your essential tool for communicating requirements with everyone on set.
Production Papers
85. Production Tracking Form - Film Contracts
86. Filming Notice - Filmsourcing
87. Production Requirement - Film Contracts
Daily Tracking
88. Shot Log - Film Contracts
89. Scene / Take Log - Film Contracts
90. Daily Production Report - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative
91. Continuity Log Sheet - Filmsourcing
92. Actors Production Time Report - Film Contracts
Call Sheets
93. Call Sheet - G-Casper
94. Call Sheet - Cast and Crew Call
95. Call Sheet - Filmsourcing
96. Call Sheet Cast - G-Casper
Music Releases
Imagine movies without any music—unthinkable! Music is an essential part of a film experience. But, just as films have their patents and rights of use and enjoyment, sounds and music do too. And the legal use of music can be complicated. Here are some of the papers that help you do things right.
97. Sound Report - Filmsourcing
98. Music Reference - Filmsourcing
99. Music Release - New Brunswick Filmmakers’ Co-Operative
Filestage is a web app for filmmakers to share, review and approve videos efficiently. Clients and co-workers comment directly in your videos and design-frames accurately. All visual projects can be managed at ease.
- The 73 Spreadsheets You'll Need to Finish Your Feature Film ›
- Templates | No Film School ›
- The Ultimate Film Budgeting Guide [FREE Film Budget Template] ›
- What is a Shopping Agreement? ›