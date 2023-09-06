It's that time of year again for editors to showcase their skills at Filmsupply Editfest for a chance to win $65K in prizes and feedback from a panel of industry-leading judges.

Starting Sept. 5, 2023, this annual event is back with its 30-day editing competition to provide editors the opportunity to get their foot in the door of Hollywood and showcase their skills as editors through original Movie Trailer, Title Sequence, and Advertisement.



2023 Editfest provides editors access to 40 clips from Filmsupply's cinematic footage catalog and a curated Musicbed playlist to help editors create an original edit for one of the three categories listed above. Submissions will be judged by leading professionals in the business and will provide winners with feedback that could change the trajectory of their careers as an editor.

You can download the starter kits for free here and start editing a project for 2023 Editfest. Submissions open on Sept 5, and close on Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. CST. This means you have a full month to bring your creative vision to life.

Voting for People's Choice runs from October 10 until October 20. The winners in each category will be announced on October 30.

What are you waiting for? Keep reading to discover what the Best Edit will win and who the panel of judges will be at this year's Editfest.

2023 Filmsupply Editfest Prizes Credit: Filmsupply This year's winning editors for each category–which includes Movie Trailer, Title Sequence, and Advertisement–will split over $65K in prizes. Here is what the Best Edit winners will receive: $2,000 Musicbed Credit

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

$10,000 Filmsupply Grant

Complete ACIDBITE Acid Collection

FilmConvert Nitrate

1 Loupedeck CT

1 Year of Boris FX Suite

1 Year of WeTransfer Premium Membership

1 Year of Saturation.io

Even if editors don't win Best Edit for one of the three categories, editors will have the chance to win People's Choice. The People's Choice winner receives: $2,000 Musicbed Credit

$2,000 Filmsupply Credit

Complete ACIDBITE Acid Collection

FilmConvert Cinematch

1 Loupedeck Live

1 Year of Boris FX Suite

1 Year of WeTransfer Premium Membership

1 Year of Saturation.io

Meet 2023 Filmsupply Editfest Judges Credit: Filmsupply This year's panel of industry-leading judges includes: Sara Bennett —VFX Supervisor, Co-founder of Milk VFX (Ex-Machina, Sherlock, Doctor Who)

—VFX Supervisor, Co-founder of Milk VFX (Ex-Machina, Sherlock, Doctor Who) Natalie Wozniak —Head of Editorial at The Mill LA (Lays, BMW, Pepsi)

—Head of Editorial at The Mill LA (Lays, BMW, Pepsi) Tyrone Rhabb —Editor, represented by ArtClass (Fitbit, ESPN, Red Bull)

—Editor, represented by ArtClass (Fitbit, ESPN, Red Bull) Sophia Lou —Editor, represented by Cartel (The Farmer's Dog, Smartwater, Ford)

—Editor, represented by Cartel (The Farmer's Dog, Smartwater, Ford) Jet Omoshebi —Senior Colorist at Goldcrest Post (The Witcher, Underworld, White Noise)

—Senior Colorist at Goldcrest Post (The Witcher, Underworld, White Noise) Ryan McKenna —Head of Editorial at The Mill NY (LEXUS, Budweiser, Microsoft)

—Head of Editorial at The Mill NY (LEXUS, Budweiser, Microsoft) Urs Furrer —Senior VFS Supervisor, Lead Compositor, Glassworks Amsterdam (Apple, Toyota, Xbox)

—Senior VFS Supervisor, Lead Compositor, Glassworks Amsterdam (Apple, Toyota, Xbox) Emilie Aubry —Editor, represented by Work Editorial (Nike, Spotify, Beats, Adidas)

—Editor, represented by Work Editorial (Nike, Spotify, Beats, Adidas) Dallas Taylor —Owner and Creative Director, Defacto Sound (Alfa Romeo, Puma, HBO, Netflix)

—Owner and Creative Director, Defacto Sound (Alfa Romeo, Puma, HBO, Netflix) Claire O'Connor —Music Supervisor (Extra, Starbucks Baya)

—Music Supervisor (Extra, Starbucks Baya) Luigi Rossi—Freelance Filmmaker/Producer (Samsung, Bank of America, Air Jordan) Editor's final cuts will be graded based on the following: Concept Storytelling Emotion Craft After the panel of judges has scored submissions, Filmsupply will announce the winners for Best Movie Trailer, Best Title Sequence, and Best Advertisement—and unveil the People's Choice recipient.

If you are interested in submitting a project to this year's Filmsupply Editfest, then click here. Submissions will be open from Sept. 5 until Oct. 3. at 12:00 p.m. CST.