Announced by Apple back in May, the long-awaited release of Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 is here. While its name implies a completely new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad, it's really more of an upgrade. Regardless of how you see it though, it’s exciting nonetheless for anyone looking to use Final Cut Pro for iPad more seriously for video editing.

Apple also announced updates for the regular ol’ Final Cut Pro for Mac, as well as some new features for the video capture app Final Cut Camera as well. Let’s look at everything new to Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 This new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad probably gets the most significant boost as it promises two times the render speed, as well as up to four times more streams of ProRes RAW when using the new iPad Pro models’ M4 chips. Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will also add 12 new color-grading presets, 20 new soundtracks, eight basic text titles, and more dynamic backgrounds along with external project support. This new version will also now allow users to create and open projects from their external storage devices. All of which is pretty neat. There’s also a new Live Multicam feature which can be rigged up to wireless connect with and preview up to four iPhones or iPad feeds all at once. In this new feature, users will be able to unlock a director’s view of each camera and control the settings for each, plus monitor things like audio levels and battery life. All of this is made possible with the new Final Cut Camera which would need to be installed for each device.

Final Cut Pro for Mac Version 10.8 Apple also announced that the latest version of Final Cut Pro for Mac (10.8) is available, set to add some new color controls and commands. The Enhance Light and Color feature should improve color balance, contrast, and brightness with just one AI-powered click. You can use this new feature on SDR, HDR, RAW, and even Log-encoded media. Apple also unveiled that color correction and video effects will now be customizable for names, which should further give you complete control of your entire edits more seamlessly. There’s also a new timeline index that will allow you to search for clips with missing media or effects. A text-based timeline search feature is also a nice addition has been added to review critical info like reel, scene, camera angle, and more. Final Cut Pro for Mac Apple