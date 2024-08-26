Preview the AI-Powered Updates Coming to Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad 2
Apple has released some informative teaser videos promoting the latest versions of Final Cut Pro.
While we covered the announcement of Final Cut Pro for Mac from the 2024 Apple Event, we haven’t actually gotten too much info from Apple as to what these updates for both the Mac and iPad versions of Final Cut Pro are going to include—as well as look like.
However, for those perhaps interested in exploring a first-time use of, or a return to, Final Cut Pro for Mac Apple has finally shared some preview videos showcasing Final Cut Pro 10.8 in action. We also have some new videos showcasing Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 as well as highlighting its latest updates and features as well.
So, for all you curious Apple-heads out there, here’s a helpful preview of how Final Cut Pro is changing and worth considering for your video editing needs.
Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8
As mentioned before, this update for Final Cut Pro for Mac is really focused—like most things in the world of film and video lately—on AI-powered features. Here are some of the highlights of Final Cut Pro for Mac with this 10.8 update:
- Enhance Light and Color, offering the ability to improve color, color balance, contrast, and brightness in one simple step, and is optimized for SDR, HDR, RAW, and Log-encoded media.
- Smooth Slo-Mo, frames of video are intelligently generated and blended together, providing the highest-quality movement and more drama to a project.
- Color corrections and video effects can now be given custom names in the inspector to easily identify changes applied to a clip, and effects can be dragged from the inspector to other clips in the timeline or viewer.
- Timeline index will now offer the ability to search for and navigate to clips with missing media or effects
- Text-based timeline search now includes important information like reel, scene, camera angle, and more.
Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 is available as a free update for existing users and is available for first-time users for the $299 cost of Final Cut Pro in the Mac App Store. The real update here is this preview video above which does a great job of showcasing the latest and greatest tools and features Final Cut Pro for Mac has to offer.
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2
We also get a cool preview of Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, which has essentially turned your iPad into a portable production studio. For video professionals looking for a cheap and easy DIT tool, it could be a great option and features the following updates:
- Live Multicam: utilizes the new Final Cut Camera app to allow filmmakers to seamlessly capture and cut up to four camera angles sourced from other Apple devices.
- Final Cut Camera: allows iPhone and iPad to enable live monitoring and individual control of each video feed.
- External Project Support: gives users the power to easily create or open projects on an external storage device and import media without taking up space on their iPad.
- More Ways to Customize: dial in their edits with 12 new color-grading presets, choose from eight basic text titles, score with 20 new soundtracks, and add additional dynamic backgrounds to create effect overlays and title sequences.
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 is also available as a free update for existing users or is downloadable on the App Store for $4.99 a month or $49 a year.
