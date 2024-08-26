While we covered the announcement of Final Cut Pro for Mac from the 2024 Apple Event, we haven’t actually gotten too much info from Apple as to what these updates for both the Mac and iPad versions of Final Cut Pro are going to include—as well as look like.

However, for those perhaps interested in exploring a first-time use of, or a return to, Final Cut Pro for Mac Apple has finally shared some preview videos showcasing Final Cut Pro 10.8 in action. We also have some new videos showcasing Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 as well as highlighting its latest updates and features as well.

So, for all you curious Apple-heads out there, here’s a helpful preview of how Final Cut Pro is changing and worth considering for your video editing needs.

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 As mentioned before, this update for Final Cut Pro for Mac is really focused—like most things in the world of film and video lately—on AI-powered features. Here are some of the highlights of Final Cut Pro for Mac with this 10.8 update: Enhance Light and Color, offering the ability to improve color, color balance, contrast, and brightness in one simple step, and is optimized for SDR, HDR, RAW, and Log-encoded media.

Smooth Slo-Mo, frames of video are intelligently generated and blended together, providing the highest-quality movement and more drama to a project.

Color corrections and video effects can now be given custom names in the inspector to easily identify changes applied to a clip, and effects can be dragged from the inspector to other clips in the timeline or viewer.

Timeline index will now offer the ability to search for and navigate to clips with missing media or effects

Text-based timeline search now includes important information like reel, scene, camera angle, and more. Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 is available as a free update for existing users and is available for first-time users for the $299 cost of Final Cut Pro in the Mac App Store. The real update here is this preview video above which does a great job of showcasing the latest and greatest tools and features Final Cut Pro for Mac has to offer.