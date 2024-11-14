While the news of Apple announcing a new Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac might be the big headline of the day, for any on-the-run video editors or graphic artists who have found a fondness for Apple’s Final Cut Pro for iPad we have more exciting news to share.

Apple has announced a new update to Final Cut Pro for iPad which is set to bring Enhanced Light and Color improvements to how the iPad-based editor handles color, color balance, contrast, and brightness in your videos and still images.

Optimized for SDR, HDR, RAW, and Log-encoded media, this new Enhanced Light and Color features is set to bring some major improvements along with other workflow upgrades that should give Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 a much-appreciated boost. Let’s explore what you need to know.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 With its touch-first editing experience, the Apple silicon-powered Final Cut Pro for iPad is set to get a new, intelligent way to work with color, contrast, and brightness in one simple step. This new Enhanced Light and Color feature is optimized for SDR, HDR, RAW, and Log-encoded media and should give a major boost to working with color grading and correction for your projects done on the go. Also, with haptic feedback for Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard, Final Cut Pro for iPad users will now be able to feel a light pulse when they trim clips, move media, navigate the timeline, and resize viewer clips to snapping points. There are also some new workflow improvements including a new vertical pinch gesture that will let users be able to expand or minimize a clip height on the timeline, plus some new Picture-in-Picture modes and timeline support for video footage shot at higher FPS on the iPhone 16 Pro. Here’s a full list of updates to Final Cut Pro 2.1: Automatically improve the color, color balance, contrast, and brightness of video or still images using the new Enhance Light and Color effect, powered by machine learning.

Add personalized Live Drawing animations to your video with new watercolor, crayon, fountain pen, and monoline inks.

Highlight visuals with new Reframe effects, add video overlays with Modular transitions, and polish your content with even more color-grading presets and soundtracks.

Edit high-frame-rate media with timeline support for 90, 100, and 120 fps settings.

Experience instant haptic feedback as you edit and navigate your projects using Apple Pencil Pro.

Increase efficiency with new keyboard shortcuts for common tasks in the browser and timeline.

Dynamically adjust the size and position of the viewer in Picture in Picture mode.