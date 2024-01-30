As the first wholly original camera released under their new OM SYSTEM name, this new OM-1 Mark II is set to be the exciting new flagship model for the brand formerly known as Olympus.

Designed to feature a mix of tech-forward computational imaging features alongside a solid form factor that is ready for any outdoors or harsh run-and-gun environments, the OM-1 Mark II should be a force to be reckoned with even in this crowded camera market.

Let’s take a look at this new OM SYSTEM flagship and its stacked CMOS sensor capable of 4K UHD/DCI at up to 60 fps, plus see how it compares to some of its competition around its $2,400 price point.

Introducing the OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II As mentioned above, this OM-1 Mark II will be the first flagship camera from the brand to feature the OM SYSTEM name. It’s a revamped second generation of the highly capable OM-1 Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera that it came from, but with some solid upgrades in key areas. In particular, its 20 megapixel stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X processor should deliver some high-quality captures with speedy autofocus. The OM-1 Mark II also should feature excellent low-light performance with a native ISO range of 200 to 102,400 alongside its closer view thanks to its crop factor of the Micro Four Thirds system. Designed specifically for outdoors environments and different wildlife photography and videography needs, it’s tailored for more run-and-gun settings and documentary-style projects with workhorse features like live graduated neutral density filters, 14-bit raw output and new enhanced AI subject detection.

AI Enhanced and Rugged The biggest calling cards for this new OM-1 Mark II appear to be its enhanced AI detection autofocus that offers improved subject recognition for a variety of subject types, including humans, animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, airplanes, etc… With its new tuned processing, subject recognition should be more rapid and accurate and able to lock onto and follow subjects moving through any scene. Another major distinguisher of the OM-1 Mark II is its physical construction. Designed as a durable, IP53-rated system, the OM-1 Mark II should offer reliable performance in the harshest of conditions. The camera is dustproof, splashproof, and even freezeproof down to 14-degrees fahrenheit. The ergonomics have been reshaped overall from the previous version for better finger grip on dial surfaces, and the viewfinder is a fresh 5.76m-dot OLED with 0.83x magnification. It also features anti-fog coating and has a 120 fps refresh rate for realistic motion portrayal. The OM-1 Mark II OM SYSTEM

Price and Availability Now, while it’s always exciting to get another new 4K mirrorless camera on the market, the price point is a bit higher than some might expect for a Micro Four Thirds camera. Coming at just under $2,4000 at release, the OM-1 Mark II is set to be one of the more expensive options when compared to its direct competitors like the Fujifilm X-H2S or the Panasonic LUMIX G9 II. However, what makes the OM-1 Mark II unique might be its durability and the excitement of being a first of its kind, in a way. Regardless, if you’re curious and would like to check it out it looks quite capable and a fun new camera to try out. Here are the full specs and purchase links: 20MP Stacked BSI Live MOS MFT Sensor

DCI/UHD 4K 60p 14-Bit Video Recording

10 fps Shooting, 120 fps with E. Shutter

Cross Quad Pixel Phase-Detection AF

5.76m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.62m-Dot Swivel Touchscreen LCD

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

High-Res Shot, Live ND & Composite Modes

IP53 Weather-Sealed & Freezeproof Design

Dual UHS-II SD Card Slots