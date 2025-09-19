In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins sits down with Carmen Emmi (director, writer) and Erik Vogt-Nilsen (editor) of Plainclothes, a striking debut feature that blends the aching vulnerability of first love with the sharp tension of queer identity under surveillance.

Set in 1997 and laced with nostalgic Hi8 footage, the film isn’t just a period piece — it’s a raw, intimate time capsule of self-discovery, repression, and resilience. This episode dives deep into the emotional and creative process behind the film, from Sundance dreams to strawberry farm editing sessions and how true collaboration can unlock something extraordinary.

In this episode, we discuss: The genesis and central themes of Plainclothes, including first love/obsession, policing emotions, identity, nostalgia, and honesty in queer storytelling

Why the 1990s setting — especially 1997 — was chosen, both for personal reasons and as a tool for emotional resonance

How Carmen and Erik came together creatively, even though Erik joined after principal photography, and how they structured their collaboration (the “Editing Intentions” document, visits, tone setting, etc.)

The editorial process: charting out passes, refining scenes, balancing structure vs. emotional truth, and maintaining rawness from the editor’s cut through to the final version

Test screenings: what kinds of feedback matter, figuring out clarity vs. ambiguity in the narrative, audience confusion around timelines, and how those screenings shaped the final cut

On‑set dynamics: director’s approaches, setting tone (no yelling unless dire), using music on set, capturing wordless moments, incubating trust and structure among cast and crew

Filmmaking tools & creative choices: use of Hi8 footage to express internal states like anxiety; letting instinct and experimentation guide sequences; integrating personal memory and sensory detail into the cinematic style

Advice for emerging filmmakers: avoid perfectionism, work with collaborators or friends you trust, give ideas a chance in editing, accept that not everything needs to be precious, and learn from every project Guests: Carmen Emmi

Erik Vogt-Nilsen

