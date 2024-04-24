First Mile Technologies has the goal to revolutionize film and media production workflows through innovative solutions.

One such solution is transforming the way image files and metadata are gathered, shared, and moved.

We ran into them at NAB 2024, and got some insights on all of this stuff.

Check it out below.

We Check in With First Mile Tech New episode! In this shocking conclusion of day one coverage, the Cinematography for Actors and NFS team interviews Brandon Cooper of First Mile Technology live at NAB. We loved hearing about the portable internet they provide on location for film productions, and the power behind them, which allows people on sets, even remote sets, to send huge files to the cloud. This then allows editors to produce dailies and speeds up a workflow that can get log jammed if you have slow speeds or no ability to upload. Let me know what you think in the comments.

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.